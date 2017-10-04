Strickon wins in cycling (and, oy, is there michegoss)

MILWAUKEE – Sherman Park resident Eliot Strickon, 52, took home four medals, one gold and three silver, in cycling events at this summer’s Wisconsin Senior Olympics.

The events, ranging from 3 to 25 miles in length, were contested Aug. 29 and 30 in Menomonee Park in Menomonee Falls.

Participants in the Senior Olympics cycling events included “youngsters of 50 to the most experienced at age 90” competing in 5 year age brackets for women and men, said a mirthful Strickon.

Strickon, who is Sabbath observant, noted that many cycling events are contested on Saturday, but the mid-week timing of the Senior Olympics cycling races give him a rare chance to both compete and work off some of the schmaltz herring, cholent and kishke from the previous Shabbos.

Don’t let Strickon fool you, but after culminating the 25 mile race of the event, he claims he related, “Oy I could plotz! The final sprint for the finish was a bissel meshugennah, but everybody stayed upright, bless G-d.”

For more information about the annual multi-sport Wisconsin senior Olympics visit WiSeniorOlympics.com.