Israel approves additional 3,000 homes in West Bank JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israel has approved plans for another 3,000 new homes in the West Bank. The approvals by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman were announced Tuesday, ahead of the evacuation of the Amona outpost, and are seen as an effort to placate the government’s harder right wing and settlers angry...

Police evacuating Amona outpost met by hundreds of protesters JERUSALEM (JTA) — Police and security officers evacuating homes in the West Bank outpost of Amona were greeted by hundreds of activists, including some throwing stones. Hundreds of police entered Amona on Wednesday morning to carry out the court-ordered evacuation. The activists, including many teens, have stationed themselves in homes and the outpost’s synagogue. Some police...

Dutch government allocates over $8.5 million to establishing Holocaust museum AMSTERDAM (JTA) – The Dutch government allocated more than $8.5 million to the ongoing establishment of a Holocaust museum in Amsterdam and a commemorative wall for victims. The Cabinet of Prime Minister Mark Rutte last week announced the funding — one of the largest expenditures ever undertaken in the Netherlands on Holocaust commemoration — of the museum of...

US Holocaust museum calls for government policy that protects refugees (JTA) — The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum called on the government to create policy that addresses national security concerns but also allows in “legitimate refugees.” The statement issued Tuesday night does not directly address President Donald Trump’s recent executive order suspending entry of all refugees to the United States for the next four months, and...

Bill allowing Holocaust survivors to sue insurers in US courts is reintroduced WASHINGTON (JTA) — A perennial bipartisan bill that would allow Holocaust survivors to sue insurance companies in U.S. courts was reintroduced. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla., who in the past has sponsored multiple versions of the bill, was joined by Reps. Brad Sherman and John Garamendi, both D-Calif., in introducing the bill Tuesday. Holocaust survivor groups...