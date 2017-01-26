Mary Tyler Moore turned the world on to fully imagined Jewish characters (JTA) — There are plenty of paradigms in the history of humor for how Jews and non-Jews get along, or don’t: as persecutors and victims, as saviors and saved, as allies against a common oppressor. All these are fraught with the tensions between the powerful and the disempowered, which makes sense: Fear drives humor. But...

Trump draft order temporarily barring refugees decried by Jewish groups (JTA) — Several liberal Jewish groups have decried a leaked draft of an executive order from President Donald Trump that would temporarily bar refugees and immigrants from some Muslim countries from entering the United States. The draft, which was leaked to the media Wednesday, bars the entrance of noncitizens from certain Muslim-majority countries, including Iraq,...

Report: Trump plans funding cut to UN agencies granting full membership to Palestinian Authority NEW YORK (JTA) — President Donald Trump reportedly is working on an executive order to slash all funding to United Nation agencies that give full membership to the Palestinian Authority or the Palestine Liberation Organization. The executive order also would cut funding to U.N. agencies or other international bodies that support programs funding abortion, back activity...

New advocacy push delivering hundreds of millions in gov’t money to Jewish schools Being an Orthodox Jew can cost a pretty penny. There are the premium prices for kosher meat, the two sets of dishes, the mikvah fees. There are expensive lifecycle celebrations like brises and bar mitzvahs, and requisite accessories like tefillin ($1,000). The Jewish holidays have expenses all their own: sukkahs, shmura matzah, big holiday meals...

At Auschwitz, a Jewish journalist confronts his anti-Polish bias OSWIECIM, Poland (JTA) — I did a shameful thing on my first visit 20 years ago to the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau. In a guestbook outside an Auschwitz museum exhibit featuring information on 70,000 Polish non-Jews who were murdered here, I downplayed the significance of their deaths by writing: “Your pain is no credential here,...