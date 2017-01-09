UN Security Council condemns deadly truck-ramming attack on Israeli soldiers (JTA) — The United Nations Security Council condemned the truck-ramming attack in Jerusalem that left four Israeli soldiers dead. The statement tweeted late Sunday night by Sweden’s mission to the United Nations “condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack” in the eastern part of the city on Sunday and expressed condolences to the families of the victims...

Anti-Semitic note with yellow Star of David left on car of Maryland couple (JTA) — A Maryland couple said they found an anti-Semitic note on their car with a drawing of a Nazi yellow Star of David and the word “Jude” written on it. The note was left on Saturday, days after they hung a Black Lives Matter flag on the window of their home, BuzzFeed reported the following day. The note...

2 soldiers killed in Jerusalem truck-ramming attack are US citizens JERUSALEM (JTA) — Two of the four Israeli soldiers killed in the truck ramming attack in Jerusalem were American citizens. The four soldiers were buried in separate cemeteries on Monday, a day after the attack on the promenade in the Arnon Hatnatziv neighborhood, which marks the border between the eastern and western halves of Jerusalem....

New Venezuelan vice president accused of anti-Semitism, ties to Iran, Hezbollah (JTA) — Venezuelan far-left President Nicolas Maduro tapped for his new vice president former minister Tareck El Aissami, who has been accused of anti-Semitism and ties to Iran and the terrorist group Hezbollah. The appointment was announced last week, according to reports, including the Miami Herald. El Aissami is a known entity in the world of...

Catholics in Palermo ceding part of church building to Jewish community (JTA) –The Roman Catholic Church in Palermo is ceding to Jewish ownership the use of part of a church and monastery complex built atop the ruins of a medieval synagogue. The move is being viewed as a gesture of reconciliation more than 500 years after the expulsion of Jews from Sicily. The church will finance...