Report: Israeli security officials met secretly with Trump security advisors JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israeli security officials reportedly met in secret with senior security advisers to President Donald Trump to coordinate policy between Israel and the Trump administration. The meeting took place two weeks ago, the Israeli daily Haaretz reported Sunday, citing an unnamed senior Israeli official in Jerusalem. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed to Haaretz...

Travel ban will not keep Iraqi lawmaker from receiving Lantos prize in DC (JTA) — Yazidi leader Vian Dakhil was given an exception from the State Department from the Trump administration’s travel ban and will be allowed to travel to the United States to receive a prize named for Tom Lantos, the only Holocaust survivor to serve in Congress. Dakhil, a member of the Iraqi parliament who has led...

Manhattan commuters clean Nazi graffiti off subway car with hand sanitizer (JTA)– Commuters on a Manhattan subway train used hand sanitizer to clean away swastikas and other anti-Semitic graffiti drawn in permanent marker on the train’s maps, advertisements and windows. The subway riders discovered the graffiti on Saturday night. “The train was silent as everyone stared at each other, uncomfortable and unsure what to do,” one...

Chicago Loop Synagogue vandalized in suspected hate crime (JTA) — A downtown Chicago synagogue was vandalized in what police believe is a hate crime. The front window of the nearly 90-year-old Chicago Loop Synagogue was smashed early on Saturday morning and copies of swastikas were taped to its front doors. Police were called at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday to the synagogue after construction...

Illinois warns EU on applying UN resolution that seems to alllow settlements boycotts WASHINGTON (JTA) — In the wake of the U.N. anti-settlements resolution, the governor of Illinois warned the European Union that companies complying with boycotts of Israel or of its West Bank settlements face divestment by the governments of Illinois and other states. Gov. Bruce Rauner, in his Jan. 31 letter to Donald Tusk, the president...