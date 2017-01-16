Amazon employee fired after anti-Semitic note found in Jewish customer’s package (JTA) — An Amazon employee was fired after allegedly leaving a note in a package for a Jewish customer which read: “Greetings from Uncle Adolf.” The Amazon employee correctly guessed that the woman, who purchased a toy for her niece, was Jewish based on her last name, the Daily Mail reported on Monday. The customer...

Vandals paint graffiti on Philadelphia mikvah (JTA) — Vandals spray painted illegible graffiti on the front of a Philadelphia mikvah building. The mikvah, a Jewish ritual bath, currently is under construction in the middle of a strip mall in the Somerton neighborhood of Philadelphia, the local CBS affiliate reported. There are about one dozen other storefronts in the strip mall, but...

Death of AMIA prosecutor Alberto Nisman to be marked as investigation continues BUENOS AIRES (JTA) — The late special prosecutor into the bombing of the AMIA Jewish center, Alberto Nisman, will be remembered both in Argentina and Israel on the second anniversary of his still-mysterious death, as the investigation into whether it was a murder or suicide continues. Federal prosecutor Eduardo Taiano, who is investigating the cause...

Austrian state-owned paper: Jihadism in Europe incomparable to Palestinian ‘resistance’ (JTA) — A state-owned newspaper in Austria published an Op-Ed arguing that the cause of jihadist terrorism in Europe is incomparable with “expressions of desperate resistance” by Palestinians against Israelis. The Op-Ed titled The “Islamist Terrorism” by journalist Liza Ulitzka appeared last week in the Wiener Zeitung daily, which is owned by the office of Austria’s Federal...

ADL, others jump to Rep. Lewis’ defense after Trump tweet (JTA) — The Anti-Defamation League jumped to the defense of Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia, after President-elect Donald Trump criticized him on Twitter. Trump was responding to Lewis’ comments made Saturday on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” in which he said Trump is not a “legitimate president,” based on reports of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Lewis...