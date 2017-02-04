Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus drop Ivanka Trump label (JTA) — Nordstrom said it was dropping the Ivanka Trump label due to poor sales, and the label was pulled as well from the Neiman Marcus website. Racked, the fashion news site, reported Thursday that a Nordstrom spokesperson insisted the decision by the chain of luxury department stores was unconnected to any political stance involving...

Israeli judge frees Ethiopian delinquent citing racism in society (JTA) — In a controversial and precedent-setting ruling, an Israeli judge acquitted a youth of Ethiopian descent of assault citing perceived discrimination against his community. Avital Molad, a juvenile court judge, last month acquitted the youth, who resides in an institution for underage delinquents, of two separate assault charges — once by hurling objects at...

Jewish woman shoved, called ‘dirty Jew’ on NY subway (JTA) – A Jewish woman was verbally abused and shoved aboard a New York City subway by a man with a German accent who recited an anti-Semitic pamphlet, according to a newspaper report. The incident Monday evening occurred shortly after the suspect, a white man in a dark blue jacket with close-cropped blond hair, boarded...

UK lawmaker: Anti-Semitism rising due to Jews not criticizing Israel LONDON (JTA) — Reacting on a record high of anti-Semitic incidents in Britain in 2016, a well-known lawmaker accused pro-Israel Jews of creating the situation by not criticizing the Jewish state. The remark Thursday came from Jenny Tonge, who had represented the Liberal Democrat party in the upper house of the British Parliament before her suspension from the...

Trump says settlement expansion ‘may not help’ peace WASHINGTON (JTA) — Settlement expansion “may not be helpful” in achieving peace, the Trump administration said in its first pronouncement on an issue that has confounded U.S.-Israel relations for decades. The White House announcement Thursday evening comes a week after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced major settlement building initiatives in the West Bank and...