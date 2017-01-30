Why Trump’s universalizing of the Holocaust matters to the Jews (JTA) — “Where’s Jared Kushner?” Supporters of President Donald Trump have often defended his election campaign against charges of anti-Semitism by noting he has an Orthodox Jewish daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren. Jews on the right are excited about Kushner’s role as a special adviser to the president, assuming he’ll be their advocate on Israel and...

Bill to legalize West Bank outposts to be brought to Knesset JERUSALEM (JTA) — A controversial bill that would legalize West Bank outposts built on Palestinian land will be brought back to the Knesset for final votes. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Sunday at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting that the Regulation or Normalization Bill will be voted on this week, as early as Monday...

Kushners host members of Trump Cabinet for Shabbat dinner (JTA) — Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump hosted several members of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet for a Shabbat dinner. The London-based Daily Mail published photos of food and caterers, flowers and a makeup artists arriving at the Kushner’s new home in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington DC. Local Chabad rabbi Levi Shemtov also was photographed...

Milan marchers protest vandalism of ‘stumbling stone’ Holocaust memorial ROME (JTA) – A large crowd marched through central Milan as a human chain to protest the defacement of a recently placed “Stumbling Stone” Holocaust memorial. The marchers Saturday, estimated in the thousands, included Milan’s mayor and Italy’s justice minister. Organized largely on social media, the march led from the Stumbling Stone commemorating Dante Coen...

Netanyahu calls for US embassy move after head of Republicans in Israel says PM holding up plan JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that the U.S. embassy should be relocated to Jerusalem, after the head of the Republican Party in Israel said Netanyahu was holding up its move. “Jerusalem is the capital of Israel and it is proper that not only should the American embassy be here, but all...