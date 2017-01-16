FOX POINT – The second-graders at Congregation Shalom were given a project and told to work together to find a solution. Kids were...
On Friday, Jan. 20 our country will once again come together to engage in a long standing practice within our union: the inauguration of...
(JTA) — An Amazon employee was fired after allegedly leaving a note in a package for a Jewish customer which read: “Greetings from Uncle Adolf.” The Amazon employee correctly guessed that the woman, who purchased a toy for her niece, was Jewish based on her last name, the Daily Mail reported on Monday. The customer...
(JTA) — Vandals spray painted illegible graffiti on the front of a Philadelphia mikvah building. The mikvah, a Jewish ritual bath, currently is under construction in the middle of a strip mall in the Somerton neighborhood of Philadelphia, the local CBS affiliate reported. There are about one dozen other storefronts in the strip mall, but...
BUENOS AIRES (JTA) — The late special prosecutor into the bombing of the AMIA Jewish center, Alberto Nisman, will be remembered both in Argentina and Israel on the second anniversary of his still-mysterious death, as the investigation into whether it was a murder or suicide continues. Federal prosecutor Eduardo Taiano, who is investigating the cause...
(JTA) — A state-owned newspaper in Austria published an Op-Ed arguing that the cause of jihadist terrorism in Europe is incomparable with “expressions of desperate resistance” by Palestinians against Israelis. The Op-Ed titled The “Islamist Terrorism” by journalist Liza Ulitzka appeared last week in the Wiener Zeitung daily, which is owned by the office of Austria’s Federal...
(JTA) — The Anti-Defamation League jumped to the defense of Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia, after President-elect Donald Trump criticized him on Twitter. Trump was responding to Lewis’ comments made Saturday on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” in which he said Trump is not a “legitimate president,” based on reports of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Lewis...
(JTA) — Some 300 Jewish community leaders have signed a letter in support of Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., who is running to serve as head of the Democratic National Committee. About 100 rabbis are among the signatories, most of them noted liberals, to the letter that was issued ahead of the DNC-sponsored regional candidate forum...