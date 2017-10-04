Jewish museum seeks volunteers

MILWAUKEE – The Jewish Museum Milwaukee is looking for volunteer docents.

The museum is looking for people who love history, talking with other people, learning and teaching, to be volunteer docents at Jewish Museum Milwaukee, 1360 N. Prospect Ave.

“Our volunteers have the chance to make an impact on the community, educating students from throughout the community about Jewish life and history,” said Ellie Gettinger, education director for Jewish Museum Milwaukee, a program of Milwaukee Jewish Federation. “The majority of our group visitors are not Jewish and docents provide for them a sense of what it means to be Jewish — what could be more important in 2017 than to be able to address diverse groups and try and build empathy and understanding?”

Training will start in November and docents will make their own schedule based on availability. If interested, contact Gettinger at 414-390-5742 or EllieG@MilwaukeeJewish.org.