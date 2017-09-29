Marcus is new chair for Jewish Community Foundation

Special to the Chronicle | September 29, 2017 | 9 Tishri 5778

Gregory Marcus is the new chair of the board of trustees for the Jewish Community Foundation of Milwaukee Jewish Federation. He was elected Sept. 6.

Marcus is chairman of the board for United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County and is a board director of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation, among other community activities. He is also a co-chair and a panelist for the Milwaukee Jewish Federation 2017 Economic Forum.

Marcus is president and chief executive officer of The Marcus Corp., the Milwaukee-based lodging and entertainment company with two divisions, Marcus Theatres and Marcus Hotels and Resorts.

 

