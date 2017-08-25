Top 5 polls of the year

Rabbi Rick Jacobs, the Union for Reform Judaism president, spoke at the movement's biennial conference in Orlando, Fla., Nov. 7, 2015. When the Chronicle asked online readers which movement they most identify with, 41 percent said Reform in the unscientific poll. Photo by URJ.

MILWAUKEE – We run new polls at JewishChronicle.org every two weeks and some attract more interest than others.

Below are our five most popular polls between the summers of 2016 and 2017. We’ve listed them in order of the most total votes, starting with our poll on Jewish movements. Some questioned on social media whether it’s useful to categorize the Jewish people into subsets, yet it was our most popular poll of the year.

Our other winning questions were all related to politics, demonstrating what a charged political year it has been.

See our entire polling archives at JewishChronicle.org.

Our top five most popular polls of the year:

With which Jewish movement do you most identify?

Reform (40 percent, 29 Votes)

Conservative (21 percent, 15 Votes)

Modern Orthodox (15 percent, 11 Votes)

Other/None of the above (8 percent, 6 Votes)

Ultra Orthodox (haredi)(6 percent, 4 Votes)

Open Orthodox (6 percent, 4 Votes)

Humanist (3 percent, 2 Votes)

Reconstructionist (1 percent, 1 Vote)

Renewal (0 percent, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 72

Posted June 12, 2017.

Do you expect that the Trump administration will be good for Israel?

No (52 percent, 34 Votes)

Yes (48 percent, 31 Votes)

Total Voters: 65

Posted Nov. 15, 2016.

Which U.S. presidential candidate is best for the Jewish people?

Hillary Clinton (61 percent, 38 Votes)

Donald Trump (29 percent, 18 Votes)

Gary Johnson (5 percent, 3 Votes)

Other (5 percent, 3 Votes)

Total Voters: 62

Posted Sept. 29, 2016.

Which major political party is better for the Jewish people?

Democratic Party (57 percent, 33 Votes)

Republican Party (43 percent, 25 Votes)

Total Voters: 58

Posted July 22, 2016.

Is President Donald Trump doing a good job?

Not doing a good job (71 percent, 40 Votes)

Yes (20 percent, 11 Votes)

Somewhat (5 percent, 3 Votes)

Somewhat not doing a good job (4 percent, 2 Votes)

Total Voters: 56

Posted May 25, 2017.