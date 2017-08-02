Tikkun Ha-Ir accepted into accelerator program

Special to the Chronicle | August 2, 2017 | 10 Av 5777

MILWAUKEE – Tikkun Ha-Ir of Milwaukee has been selected for support from UpStart, a San Francisco-based organization that seeks to advance innovative ideas that contribute to the growth and vitality of Jewish life.

Tikkun Ha-Ir will participate in the UpStart “accelerator” program, which is supporting nine other Jewish organizations around the United States this year. Tikkun Ha-Ir will be given funding, plus support in the form of expertise.

“This is an exciting time for Jewish innovators. We’re seeing an unprecedented demand for – and investment in – organizations bringing something new and fresh to Jewish life,” said Aaron Katler, CEO of UpStart in a news release.

Tikkun Ha-Ir Executive Director Sami Stein Avner said she’s humbled and grateful. “As a developing organization with big plans, this support will deepen Tikkun Ha-Ir’s opportunities to build community through study and action,” she said in the release.

Tikkun Ha-Ir, Hebrew for “repairing the city,” is built on the Jewish tradition of tikkun olam – repairing the world. Established in 2003, Tikkun Ha-Ir is made up of diverse Jewish congregations and organizations in the Milwaukee area working together to confront and help solve problems facing impoverished families.

In other news, Tikkun Ha-Ir has obtained a matching grant from the Ivan P Steingart Fund at the Greater Milwaukee Foundation. Any donation they receive through Sept. 30 will be doubled – up to a total of $10,000.

 

