Milwaukee adds direct flights to Jewish destinations

Frontier Airlines is adding daily nonstop service from Milwaukee to both Miami International Airport and Tampa International Airport beginning this fall.

MILWAUKEE – Got family out of town? It’s getting easier to go visit.

Frontier Airlines is adding daily direct flights to south Florida from Milwaukee, growing the roster of common Jewish destinations Wisconsinites can get to nonstop.

New York City, Miami, Philadelphia, Boston and Washington, D.C. are the nation’s most Jewish cities, according to the Daily Beast. All are served by direct flights from Milwaukee through Frontier Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, American Airlines or Delta Air Lines, according to a General Mitchell International Airport nonstop map.

Frontier Airlines is adding daily nonstop service from Milwaukee to both Miami International Airport and Tampa International Airport beginning this fall.

“Miami is one of the largest remaining markets that lacks nonstop service from ‘MKE,’ and travelers from Wisconsin and northern Illinois now have another option for their leisure and business travel needs to the Sunshine State,” Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele said in an airport news release.

The new daily nonstop flights to Miami begin on Oct. 5, while new Tampa nonstops start on Nov. 10. Increased daily service to Fort Myers begins on Dec. 10. The new service will be operated with full-size Airbus aircraft, featuring both standard and stretch seating, according to the release.

Milwaukee also offers nonstop service to Phoenix and Phoenix/Mesa through American Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Southwest Airlines or Allegiant Air. San Diego and San Francisco are also served nonstop. Ft. Lauderdale is served nonstop by Allegiant Air and Southwest Airlines.

Milwaukee does not offer nonstop flights to Israel.