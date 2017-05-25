‘This Is Hunger’ open to all at Emanu-El

This is Hunger is an interactive experience on wheels, traveling around the nation.

RIVER HILLS – The faces of hunger in America are both familiar and hidden from view, yet they are all too real and far too many.

To raise awareness about the prevalence of hunger in Milwaukee, Congregation Emanu-El B’ne Jeshurun is partnering with MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger to bring a “This Is Hunger” exhibit here.

It features black and white portraits by an internationally renowned photojournalist and the stories of dozens of Americans who have had difficulty putting enough nutritious food on the table each day, according to the synagogue. Through digital and hands-on activities, “This Is Hunger” takes participants on a journey that draws them into the real-life circumstances of these individuals and deepens their awareness about who in America struggles with hunger and why.

When the 53-foot-long double expandable trailer is parked and open on both sides, it provides almost 1,000 square feet of interior space to take participants on a voyage of awareness and activism: to help them understand the stark reality of hunger in America and to spark their commitment to taking action, according to organizers.

Inside the truck, the experience is divided into two parts. First, participants are invited to sit at a communal table and virtually “meet” real people struggling with hunger. At the end of part one, participants are invited to engage in activities that deepen their awareness about the complexities of being hungry and join MAZON in educating the rest of our nation and advocating for change.

“This Is Hunger” will be at Congregation Emanu-El B’ne Jeshurun, 2020 W. Brown Deer Road, Milwaukee from June 22-25. Visit ThisIsHunger.org or contact Reenie Kavalar, at rkavalar@gmail.com or 414-228-7545.