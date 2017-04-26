Wisconsin students saving pennies to remember

What does one million pennies look like?

EDGERTON — Teachers and students at Edgerton Middle School, located between Janesville and Madison, are attempting to collect one million pennies to commemorate the Holocaust.

They seek to help conceptualize what one million looks like, representing one-eleventh the number of people believed to have been killed in the Holocaust.

A GoFundMe page, “Totals for Tolerance,” reported $418 raised as of press time, in addition to funding raised through other methods.

Students were inspired by a field trip to Jewish Museum Milwaukee, a program of Milwaukee Jewish Federation at 1360 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, said Patti Sherman-Cisler, executive director of the museum.

The students toured the permanent exhibit and the Fabric of Survival exhibit.