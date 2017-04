Which question is your favorite? Pick the most popular answer for two points. Lose two points if you take this seriously. Good luck.

Which of the following four questions is your favorite? On all other nights, we eat chameitz and matzah. Why on this night, only matzah?

On all other nights, we eat all vegetables. Why, on this night, maror?

On all other nights, we don't dip even once. Why on this night do we dip twice?

On all other nights, we eat either sitting upright or reclining. Why on this night do we all recline?

Loading ... Loading ...