Coming events, November 2017

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Israeli, Palestinian to speak

The Jewish Community Relations Council of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation and Plymouth Church present “Painful Hope: Israelis and Palestinians Look to the Future.” Rabbi Hanan Schlesinger, an Orthodox settler, and Ali Abu Awwad, a leading Palestinian activist, are the co-founders of Roots, a grassroots movement fostering understanding, nonviolence, transformation and coexistence among Israelis and Palestinians in the Gush Etzion-Bethlehem-Hebron area. According to the organizers, they come with no ready peace plans in hand, but only with the conviction that human understanding and trust will be the prerequisites for lasting justice, freedom and peace on that tiny sliver of land that they both call home. Held at Plymouth Church, 2717 E. Hampshire St., Milwaukee, this free program begins at 7 p.m on Nov. 1. RSVP at MilwaukeeJewish.org/Roots or contact Allison at 414-390-5781 or AllisonH@MilwaukeeJewish.org.

Thursday, Nov. 2

Israeli filmmakers discussion

“Israeli Filmmakers: From the Melting Pot to Multiculturalism.” Join Israeli filmmakers Elad and Esty Wexler for a discussion about the evolution of multiculturalism in Israeli cinema, along with insight into their upcoming film about Ethiopians in Israeli society. Elad specializes in the exploration of cultural history, using films as historical text in his research and lectures. Presented by Israel Center of Milwaukee Jewish Federation and Congregation Sinai. This free event takes place at 7 p.m. on Nov. 2, at Congregation Sinai, 8223 N. Port Washington Road, Fox Point. For more information and to RSVP: MilwaukeeJewish.org/Wexler or contact Allison Hayden at 414-390-5724 or AllisonH@MIlwaukeeJewish.org.

Sunday, Nov. 5

Marking Kristallnacht

The Nathan and Esther Pelz Holocaust Education Resource Center of Milwaukee Jewish Federation will commemorate Kristallnacht at 2 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Ovation Jewish Home – Rubenstein Pavilion, 1414 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee. Event organizers invite individuals from all religious backgrounds to commemorate the Nov. 9, 1938 pogrom so that the world may never forget the magnitude of violence the Third Reich unleashed against the Jews, and to recognize the devastating consequences of hatred and intolerance. Learn more and RSVP for this free event at HolocaustCenterMilwaukee.org/Kristallnacht or contact Brittany Hager McNeely at BrittanyH@MilwaukeeJewish.org or (414) 963-2714. Co-sponsored by the Federation’s Coalition for Jewish Learning and Jewish Community Relations Council and by Ovation Jewish Home.

High school in Israel

The Jewish National Fund is hosting a reception for Alexander Muss High School in Israel at the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center, 6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Whitefish Bay, at 7 p.m., Nov. 5. During the event, attendees will hear from Rabbi Leor Sinai, the high school’s co-CEO. The accredited semester, mini-mester and summer programs help teens develop skills and tools that prepare them for college. Free and open to the public. For more information contact Kim Levy at 847-656-8880 x763 or KLevy@Jnf.org.

Mequon Jewish Preschool gala

L’Chaim, the Hebrew term for celebrating life, is the theme for the annual dinner gala that will be held Nov. 5, to benefit the Mequon Jewish Preschool. The event will be held at 5 p.m. at the Peltz Center for Jewish Life, 2233 W. Mequon Road, Mequon. Rivkie Spalter, the school’s director, said the evening will celebrate the school’s 18-year history. The evening will include a sit-down dinner, an auction and a performance by the school’s parent/alumni orchestra. Tickets, at $200 per person, can be ordered at DinnerGala.org. Tables for 10 are also available. Auction items include a diamond tennis bracelet offered by Dorothy Gallun Fine Jewelry, a Star of David stained glass piece designed by Russell Christiansen, a night at Blue Harbor Resort & Spa in Sheboygan and a stay at a vacation home in the Black Hills.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Jewish Indian-American artist

The University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee’s Stahl Center for Jewish Studies is bringing Jewish Indian-American Artist Siona Benjamin to the Milwaukee Art Museum, 700 N. Art Museum Drive. Benjamin, a visual artist originally from Bombay, now living in the U.S., will discuss her work on Nov. 7, 7 p.m. at the Milwaukee Art Museum’s Lubar Auditorium. The evening will begin with a 30-minute film screening of the documentary “Blue Like Me: The Art of Siona Benjamin” followed by a lecture by the artist. Her work encourages viewers to reevaluate their notions of identity and race, peeling back layers of misconceptions that may result in racism, hatred and war. Benjamin’s work reflects her background of being brought up Jewish in a predominantly Hindu and Muslim India. In her paintings she combines the imagery of her past with the roles she plays in America today, making a mosaic inspired by both Indian miniature paintings and Sephardic icons. ArtSiona.com. Mam.org. UWM.edu. Free. 414-229-6121. Museum parking is available for an additional cost. Co-sponsored by Milwaukee Art Museum, UW-Milwaukee’s College of Letters & Science, and departments of art history, religious studies, cultures and communities, and women’s & gender studies.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Digital detox

“Recharging the Mind: Psychological Effects of Unplugging with Philip Chard,” at Jewish Museum Milwaukee. Join Philip Chard, psychotherapist and writer of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s weekly column, “Out of My Mind,” to explore the emotional and psychological effects that technology can have on the brain, as well as the benefits that a digital detox can bring. 7-8:30 p.m., Nov. 8. Jewish Museum Milwaukee, a program of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation, is at 1360 N. Prospect Ave. Museum hours: Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (open until 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month); Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. 414-390-5730. JewishMuseumMilwaukee.org. Program admission: $12; Members $7.

Sunday, Nov. 12

Global Day of Jewish Learning

“Beauty and Ugliness” is the theme of this year’s Global Day of Jewish Learning, with participation from 500 communities in 40 countries. Presented locally in partnership with Milwaukee Jewish Federation’s Coalition for Jewish Learning and Jewish Museum Milwaukee, the sessions here, taught by local rabbis and educators, include: Shabbat — Appreciating Beauty and Art; Hiddur Mitzvah — Beauty, Awe and Action; Shabbat — The Beauty of Rest; and The Seventh Day — Revisiting Shabbat Exhibit Tour. For more information and to RSVP for this free event that takes place from 3-5 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the museum, 1360 N. Prospect Ave. Visit JewishMuseumMilwaukee.org/GlobalDay or contact Cassie Sacotte at CassieS@MilwaukeeJewish.org or 414-390-5757.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Experts on senior care

Attendees will get answers, resources and support on how to navigate in the new world of senior care at 7 p.m. on Nov. 14 at Congregation Emanu-El B’ne Jeshurun, 2020 W. Brown Deer Road, River Hills. Free. Sponsored by Milwaukee Jewish Federation, this expert panel discussion will be especially helpful for children and caregivers of aging parents and spouses. The panelists: Dr. Deborah Bernstein, ophthalmologist, Medical Eye Associates, S.C.; Cindy Deck, senior living advisor, sales and marketing, Luther Manor; Larry Ladin, rehab admissions coordinator, Ovation Sarah Chudnow; Jamie Miller, owner, Senior Helpers and lawyer, Miller & Miller; Lauren O’Desky, certified senior advisor and owner, Oasis Senior Advisors; Deborah Rosenthal Zemel, master of social work, clinical cirector, Stowell Associates; and Seth Wahlberg, owner/senior move manager, A Gift of Time, LLC. For further information and to RSVP by Nov. 7, contact Jane Chernof at JaneC@MilwaukeeJewish.org or 414-390-5725.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Film class: ‘Sand Storm’

See “Sand Storm” (Sufat Chol, Israel/Germany, 2015), winner of six Ophir Awards (Israel’s Academy Award). This drama humanizes traditional Bedouin life in Israel, focusing on a woman whose husband is taking a second wife and her daughter who loves a young man outside their tribe. In Arabic with subtitles. Instructor: Milwaukee Community Shlichah Keren Weisshaus. 1 hour, 27 minutes. Suitable for ages 13 to adult. Co-sponsored by the Israel Center of Milwaukee Jewish Federation. 7 p.m., Nov. 15. Part of a series – explore Jewish films on a large screen in an informal classroom setting and participate in educational discussions with Milwaukee Jewish educators and professionals. Free and open to the community. Presented at the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center, 6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd. in Whitefish Bay. JccMilwaukee.org. 414-967-8200.

Thursday, Nov. 16

Holocaust education gala

Betty Chrustowski and Richard Lux will be honored for their dedication during the “HERC Impacts the World” dinner gala at 6 p.m. on Nov. 16 at Wisconsin Club – Country Club, 6200 W. Good Hope Road, Milwaukee. Presented by the Nathan & Esther Pelz Holocaust Education Resource Center, a program of Milwaukee Jewish Federation, the keynote speaker will be Maziar Bahari, an Iranian Canadian journalist, filmmaker and the subject of the film “Rosewater.” Cost is $125. Learn more and RSVP at HolocaustCenterMilwaukee.org/World or contact Brittany Hager McNeely at 414-963-2714 or BrittanyH@MilwaukeeJewish.org.

Monday, Nov. 20

Ecology center in Tiberias?



Milwaukee and Tiberias, Israel share many similarities, including water and socio-economic issues. Ken Leinbach, founder/director of the local Urban Ecology Center, will present insight into an ecological delegation to Israel that connected with leaders in Milwaukee Jewish Federation’s partnership region who work in ecological development, environmental education and government. Q & A will follow. Admission is free for this Nov. 20, 7 p.m. presentation at Urban Ecology Center, 1500 E. Park Place, Milwaukee. Presented in partnership with the Federation’s Israel Center and Urban Ecology Center. For more information and to RSVP: MilwaukeeJewish.org/UEC or contact Allison Hayden at 414-390-5724 or AllisonH@MilwaukeeJewish.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Free film class: Young love

“A Taste of the Israeli Ma’ale Film School: ‘Willingly’ and ‘Getting Serious.’” 7 p.m., Nov. 28. “Getting Serious” (20 minutes) is a Jerusalem romantic comedy about a young man who pretends to be more religious than he actually is to date a girl he is attracted to. In “Willingly” (22 minutes), a young couple who have been married for just a year arrive at the Rabbinate in Israel to obtain a divorce, which raises questions about the Israeli ceremony of the “get.” In Hebrew with subtitles. Instructor: Milwaukee Community Shlichah Keren Weisshaus. Approximately one hour (plus discussion). Ages 14 to adult. Co-sponsored by the Israel Center of Milwaukee Jewish Federation. Part of a continuing series – explore Jewish films on a large screen in an informal classroom setting and participate in educational discussions with Milwaukee Jewish educators and professionals. Free and open to the community. Presented at the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center, 6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd. in Whitefish Bay. JccMilwaukee.org. 414-967-8200.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Free film class: Holocaust

Explore Jewish films on a large screen in an informal classroom setting and participate in educational discussions with Milwaukee Jewish educators and professionals. Free and open to the community. Presented at the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center, 6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd. in Whitefish Bay. JccMilwaukee.org. “A Taste of the Israeli Ma’ale Film School: The Little Dictator and A-Maiseh.” In the comedic drama “The Little Dictator” (28 minuntes), a dull history professor who specializes in the study of totalitarian leaders finds himself in a surreal situation at the 90th birthday party of his wife’s grandmother, a Holocaust survivor. The film “A-Maiseh” (18 minutes) takes a look at the relationship between an elderly Holocaust survivor and his Filipino caretaker who does not have a work permit. In Hebrew with subtitles. 7 p.m. Instructor: Jody Hirsh. Approximately one hour (plus discussion). Ages 14 to adult. Co-sponsored by the Israel Center of Milwaukee Jewish Federation.

ONGOING HEALTH & SUPPORT

Alcoholics Anonymous

An international fellowship of men and women who have had a drinking problem. Meetings are held at multiple times and locations around the city, including 7 p.m. Monday night, Chabad-Lubavitch, 3901 N. Lake Drive, Milwaukee. To find other meeting times and locations, call 414-771-9119, the local office of Alcoholics Anonymous or go to AAMilwaukee.com.

Breast cancer support

Breast cancer patients, their families and friends are matched with professionally trained breast cancer survivors and co-survivors. All connections are personalized and based on similar diagnoses, treatment plans and circumstances. Services are free and begin with a phone conversation. ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis supports both patients and survivors. To receive ABCD support, call 414-977-1780 or email SupportCenter@AbcdMentor.org.

Friendship House Fellowship

A support group for Jewish men and women in recovery from addiction to alcohol or other substances. Requirements for membership are participation in a 12-step program (such as AA or Narcotics Anonymous) and a desire to recover. Meetings are Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. at The Shul, 3901 N. Lake Drive in Milwaukee.

Jewish Family Services

Outpatient mental health services to people dealing with personal problems and mental health issues. Contact 414-390-5800. JFS is located at 1300 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee.

Jewish Grief Group

The Jewish Grief Group, under the auspices of Jewish Family Services, is open to all. Wednesdays, 12-1 p.m. It rotates among local synagogues. Call Jewish Family Services, 414-390-5800, to register.

North Shore Al-Anon

North Shore Al-Anon no longer holds weekly meetings, but if interested contact Gerald Melnick at MelnickGerald@gmail.com.