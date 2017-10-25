Shorewood Metro Market cuts some kosher items as Mequon remains number one

SHOREWOOD – Some kosher products have been cut from Metro Market in Shorewood due to lower sales, but Mequon Metro Market can be counted on for Roundy’s Supermarkets’ largest kosher selection in the Milwaukee area, according to a Roundy’s spokesman.

“As you may have noticed, we have done some remodeling in our Shorewood store and when we do remodels, we optimize space across all categories within the store,” said James J. Hyland, vice president of communications and public affairs for Roundy’s Supermarkets in an email. “Although we are not eliminating kosher as a category, if certain products had low sales in general, their space got reduced.”

He said the kosher products eliminated in Shorewood had lower sales but that “we are not eliminating kosher as a category in Shorewood.”