See ‘Canstruction’ at the mall

Designs from prior Canstruction events have included racing sausages, a Wisconsin farm, iconic Milwaukee food and, in this photo, the Wisconsin state Capitol.

GLENDALE – Canstruction, an international charity organization, is a competitive event that incorporates creativity and tzedakah.

The Harry and Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center of Whitefish Bay will host this event at Bayshore Town Center in Glendale.

Local architects and engineers design larger-than-life structures made out of canned food. All cans are later donated to the Jewish Community Pantry.

The theme this year is “Games & Toys.” An audience is encouraged; families are welcome to watch the competition as the artwork takes shape.

The build begins at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29 at the mall.

The juried awards ceremony is Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 5:30–7 p.m. The exhibit will be on display through Tuesday, Nov. 7.