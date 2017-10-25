Obituaries, November 2017

Marian Melcher Brill

Marian Melcher Brill of Milwaukee died Sept. 16, 2017. She was 86.

A resident of Milwaukee, she was born in Kansas City, Missouri on Oct. 18, 1930.

She was predeceased by spouse Robert Brill in 2000.

She came to Wisconsin from Kansas City in 1949, having attended Southwest High School in Kansas City and graduated in 1946. Other Alma maters included University of Missouri and University of California, Los Angeles.

She was a founding member of Congregation Sinai of Fox Point and a founding board member of the Steve & Shari Sadek Family Camp Interlaken JCC in Eagle River, an American Jewish Committee board member, the first woman regional director of the Menswear Association and one of the first women board members of the Milwaukee Public Museum.

A businesswoman, she had worked as vice-president of Brills, Inc.

Special interests included bridge, Democratic Party politics and the Packers.

Survivors include daughters Barbara (Frederick) Gustin of Leawood, Kansas; Peggy Brill (Joel Migdal) of Jerusalem/Seattle; Ruth Brill (Michael Polisky) of Deerfield, Illinois; grandchildren Matthew (Rita) Gustin, David (Annie) Gustin, Michael (Jennifer) Gustin, Max Polisky and Laurie Polisky; brother Harold (Marilyn) Melcher and sister-in-law Lucille Melcher. Four great grandchildren are also survivors.

Place of burial was Spring Hill Cemetery on Sept. 18, 2017, with Rabbi David Cohen and Blane Goodman.

Memorial contributions are welcome to Jewish Museum Milwaukee, 1360 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53202.

Jon Edward Garrett

Jon Edward Garrett, beloved husband, father, son and brother, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 5, 2017, in Minnetonka, Minnesota. Jon was born in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin and later moved to Glendale, Wisconsin, where he graduated from Nicolet High School. He went on to study engineering at the University of Wisconsin. After graduating college, he worked several years before earning his MBA. from the Carlson School of Management. He found much fulfillment working alongside his best friend, Damien Wolf, at Orangeseed, a Minneapolis branding agency. For 15 years, Jon helped grow and eventually sell the successful business. Afterwards, Jon continued to provide business and financial consulting services to local creative firms.

Aside from his work endeavors, the priority in Jon’s life was his family and friends. Jon is survived by his soul mate and best friend, Mara Gollin-Garrett, his cherished daughters, Ellie Kai and Abby Anne, his parents, Sharon and Dennis Garrett, brother David (Carla) Garrett, and sisters Katie (Steve) and Jenny (Ken). He is also survived by loving in-laws, Deborah and Jim Gollin, David (Vanessa) Gollin, Nancy (Carson) Singer, and Andrew (Patricia) Gollin. Jon also has 11 nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held at Monday, Oct. 9, 2017 at Adath Yeshurun Cemetery, Edina, Minnesota.

Donations in Jon’s memory may be to the Steve & Shari Sadek Family Camp Interlaken JCC.

Betty Jacobs

Betty Jacobs of Whitefish Bay died Aug. 25, 2017. She was 87.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on Aug. 3. 1930. She came to Milwaukee from Brooklyn, New York in 1961, having graduated in 1947 from high school in Luzerne, Pennsylvania. She graduated from King’s County School of Nursing in 1952 and was a member of Congregation Beth Israel.

Survivors include Debbie Jacobs, Linda (Gary) Keller, Cindi (David) Samson, Nancy (Tom) Lewandowski and grandchildren Hannah, Robert, Kira, Bradley, Jack, Amy and Caleb.

Burial was at Second Home Cemetery, Aug. 29 with Rabbi Michel Twerski and Blane Goodman Funeral Service.

Memorial contributions are welcome at Betty Jacobs Kfar Noar c/o Steve & Shari Sadek Family Camp Interlaken JCC.

Anne J. Sherman

Anne J. Sherman of Mequon died Oct. 13, 2017. She was 101.

She was born Nov. 2, 1916 in St. Louis, Missouri and came to Wisconsin from that city. She was predeceased by husband Matthew Sherman in 2005.

Having attended North Division High School, she was a local synagogue member and worked in real estate.

Survivors include Leon Joseph, Sandra Rosenfeld, Francine Wachs, Neil Sherman, Todd Rosenfeld, Daniel Rosenfeld, Stephanie Spardone, Julie Shore and several great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank Gigi and Angie for the living and compassionate care given to Anne.

Burial was with Rabbi Steve Adams, Second Home Cemetery and Goodman-Bensman on Oct. 15.

Memorial contributions are welcome to Bader Hillel Academy.