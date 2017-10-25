Births, November, 2017

Special to the Chronicle | October 25, 2017 | 5 Heshvan 5778

Judah Wallace Holman

Judah Wallace Holman was born Dec. 10, 2016.

Parents Lana Rubin-Holman and Eli Holman are of Milwaukee.

Judah has siblings Padraic Holman, 12, Elijah Rubin, 10, Hannah Rubin, 16, Shoshie Rubin, 14, and Ezra, Asher and Rhys Holman, all 9.

Grandparents Dr. Mary Ann and Jeff Farkas are of Menomonee Falls.

Grandparents Paula and Andy Holman are of Milwaukee.

The paternal grand-grandmother is Dolores Holman.

The baby’s Hebrew name is Judah Wallace, named in memory of his paternal great grandfather Nathan Wallace Holman.

 

Reader Poll

Is there hummus in your refrigerator at this very moment?

Loading ... Loading ...
Poll Archives
 

Community Calendar

<< Oct 2017 >>
SMTWTFS
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31 1 2 3 4
View Full Calendar
 

Candle Lighting Times

for Milwaukee, WI
Powered by Hebcal Shabbat Times