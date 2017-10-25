Weddings, November, 2017

Farkas-Holman

Lana Farkas and Eli Holman married Sept. 10, 2017, in Milwaukee.

The bride is now Lana Rubin-Holman.

Rabbi Hannah Wallick officiated at Story Hill in Milwaukee, in the backyard of the groom’s parents, Andy and Paula Holman.

Lana works primarily as a commissioned artist. She is enrolled in a graduate gemologist program with the Gemological Institute of America, having attended Marquette University.

Eli attended Oberlin College for his undergraduate degree in 2000 and Harvard University for a master’s degree in 2004. He works in corporate technology systems.

The parents of the bride are Dr. Mary Ann and Jeff Farkas, Menomonee Falls.

The couple will live in the Bay View area of Milwaukee.

Maid of honor Nicole Kroha is of South Milwaukee. Best man Carlos Adames is of Bay View.

This being a second marriage, the bride was escorted with great love by the couple’s six sons. Children include Padraic Holman, 12, Elijah Rubin, 10, Judah Holman, 9 months, and their two daughters Hannah Rubin, 16 years and Shoshana Rubin, 14, plus Ezra, Asher and Rhys Holman, all age 9.