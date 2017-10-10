Spring Hill Cemetery marks 150 years

MILWAUKEE — Spring Hill Cemetery & Mausoleum, the first Jewish cemetery in Milwaukee, marked its 150th anniversary Aug. 29, with a ceremony led by Rabbi Ron Shapiro.

In attendance were staff, trustees, their families and friends. A new patio and a bench were dedicated for the anniversary, to enhance the aesthetics and provide a place for visitors to gather and reflect or meditate.

As an opener to the ceremony, Shapiro read a 1924 article from the Jewish Community Bluebook about Spring Hill, to link the past and present.

Spring Hill was founded by Gilead Lodge of B’nai B’rith on July 3, 1867.