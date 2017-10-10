Spring Hill Cemetery marks 150 years

Breanna West | October 10, 2017 | 20 Tishri 5778

Rabbi Ron Shapiro marked Spring Hill Cemetery’s anniversary with a ceremony. Submitted photo.

MILWAUKEE — Spring Hill Cemetery & Mausoleum, the first Jewish cemetery in Milwaukee, marked its 150th anniversary Aug. 29, with a ceremony led by Rabbi Ron Shapiro.

In attendance were staff, trustees, their families and friends. A new patio and a bench were dedicated for the anniversary, to enhance the aesthetics and provide a place for visitors to gather and reflect or meditate.

As an opener to the ceremony, Shapiro read a 1924 article from the Jewish Community Bluebook about Spring Hill, to link the past and present.

Spring Hill was founded by Gilead Lodge of B’nai B’rith on July 3, 1867.

 

Reader Poll

Is there hummus in your refrigerator at this very moment?

Loading ... Loading ...
Poll Archives
 

Community Calendar

<< Oct 2017 >>
SMTWTFS
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31 1 2 3 4
View Full Calendar
 

Candle Lighting Times

for Milwaukee, WI
Powered by Hebcal Shabbat Times