Milwaukee Streetcar near Jewish centers

Milwaukee Streetcar tracks are under construction on Ogden Avenue, with Jewish Museum Milwaukee and the Helfaer Community Service Building in the background on Prospect Avenue. September photo by Rob Golub.

MILWAUKEE – The streetcar, Milwaukee’s new transportation initiative, will provide direct access to Downtown Jewish centers, including the Jewish Museum Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Jewish Federation, and the Rubenstein Family Kosher Oasis café.

The streetcar is slated to begin passenger service in mid-2018 and is already under construction.

It is set to be a 2.5 mile route along the lakefront connecting the Third Ward, East Town and the Lower East Side. It is to travel within about a block of the Jewish facilities.

According to the official City of Milwaukee Streetcar website, the streetcar will provide faster access to jobs in the central business district; it is reliant on electric energy. This initiative aims to make transportation a faster and more comfortable experience for riders.

For more information, visit TheMilwaukeeStreetCar.com.