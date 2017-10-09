Spring and summer 2018 internship opportunity

The Wisconsin Jewish Chronicle is offering an unpaid journalism internship for college students who like to write and are curious about news reporting.

Interns work with editor of the Milwaukee-based Chronicle, Rob Golub, the former editor of The Journal Times, Racine County’s daily newspaper. Interns gain writing and reporting experience as they report on the events and people of interest to the Jewish community in Wisconsin.

Work up to 10 hours per week at Milwaukee Jewish Federation offices in the Helfaer Community Service Building.

To apply, send in a resume, GPA, and link to writing samples or attachments to RobG@MilwaukeeJewish.org.