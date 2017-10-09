Chronicle’s annual children’s Chanukah cover contest

Breanna West | October 9, 2017 | 19 Tishri 5778

Students in fourth through seventh grade can create a Chanukah-themed Chronicle special section cover and enter to win a $50 prize.

Bring all your chutzpah to the piece and decorate with crayons, markers or paint. Draw anything from a menorah to a Maccabee.

Parents, make it a family arts-in-crafts night while playing dreidel and snacking on latkes and apple sauce. Teachers, break out the art supplies for a classroom activity. Illuminate the artist within.

The basics: Covers must be vertical 8.5” x 11” and received by Nov. 11.

Mail or deliver to: The Wisconsin Jewish Chronicle, 1360 N. Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202. Or you can send a high resolution image to RobG@MilwaukeeJewish.org.

Questions? Call 414-390-5770.

 

