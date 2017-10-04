What’s Nu? October, 2017

Jewish museum seeks volunteers

MILWAUKEE – The Jewish Museum Milwaukee is looking for volunteer docents.

The museum is looking for people who love history, talking with other people, learning and teaching, to be volunteer docents at Jewish Museum Milwaukee, 1360 N. Prospect Ave.

“Our volunteers have the chance to make an impact on the community, educating students from throughout the community about Jewish life and history,” said Ellie Gettinger, education director for Jewish Museum Milwaukee, a program of Milwaukee Jewish Federation. “The majority of our group visitors are not Jewish and docents provide for them a sense of what it means to be Jewish — what could be more important in 2017 than to be able to address diverse groups and try and build empathy and understanding?”

Training will start in November and docents will make their own schedule based on availability. If interested, contact Gettinger at 414-390-5742 or EllieG@MilwaukeeJewish.org.

Strickon wins in cycling (and, oy, is there michegoss)

MILWAUKEE – Sherman Park resident Eliot Strickon, 52, took home four medals, one gold and three silver, in cycling events at this summer’s Wisconsin Senior Olympics.

The events, ranging from 3 to 25 miles in length, were contested Aug. 29 and 30 in Menomonee Park in Menomonee Falls.

Participants in the Senior Olympics cycling events included “youngsters of 50 to the most experienced at age 90” competing in 5 year age brackets for women and men, said a mirthful Strickon.

Strickon, who is Sabbath observant, noted that many cycling events are contested on Saturday, but the mid-week timing of the Senior Olympics cycling races give him a rare chance to both compete and work off some of the schmaltz herring, cholent and kishke from the previous Shabbos.

Don’t let Strickon fool you, but after culminating the 25 mile race of the event, he claims he related, “Oy I could plotz! The final sprint for the finish was a bissel meshugennah, but everybody stayed upright, bless G-d.”

For more information about the annual multi-sport Wisconsin senior Olympics visit WiSeniorOlympics.com.

Join an Israeli-American study group

MILWAUKEE – An Israeli-American study group is forming to help bridge the gap between the two. The Jews of Israel and of the U.S. each face their own cultural and societal challenges and triumphs, and group organizers seek participants to learn from each other and strengthen their communal ties.

Rabbi Hannah Greenstein, vice president of outreach, Israel and overseas with the Milwaukee Jewish Federation, invites community members to join this new group to study in American-Israeli pairs the fundamental texts that shaped each of the cultures.

Interested in participating? Contact Greenstein at HannahG@MilwaukeeJewish.org or call 414-390-5764 by Oct. 12. Space is limited.