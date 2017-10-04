Join an Israeli-American study group 

MILWAUKEE – An Israeli-American study group is forming to help bridge the gap between the two. The Jews of Israel and of the U.S. each face their own cultural and societal challenges and triumphs, and group organizers seek participants to learn from each other and strengthen their communal ties.

Rabbi Hannah Greenstein, vice president of outreach, Israel and overseas with the Milwaukee Jewish Federation, invites community members to join this new group to study in American-Israeli pairs the fundamental texts that shaped each of the cultures.

Interested in participating? Contact Greenstein at HannahG@MilwaukeeJewish.org or call 414-390-5764 by Oct. 12. Space is limited.