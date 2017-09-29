Neu-Dulberger

Karlynn Neu became Karlynn Dulberger when she and Charles Dulberger married on Aug. 12, 2017.

Connor Cowling was the officiating clergy in Eagle River. The couple will reside in Chicago.

The bride is a graduate student with the University of Chicago. Parents of the bride Rebekha and Gary Neu are of Roscoe, Illinois.

The groom is a 2017 University of Chicago graduate and works for the school in a post-doctoral fellowship. Parents of the groom Terry and Dale Dulberger are of Wauwatosa.