Reform summer camp has new director

Special to the Chronicle | September 29, 2017 | 9 Tishri 5778

Known in Jewish Wisconsin as the OSRUI summer camp, the Union for Reform Judaism Olin-Sang-Ruby Union Institute has announced a new director, Solly Kane.

Kane is OSRUI’s tenth director and the first former OSRUI camper to serve in that position. A native Midwesterner, after attending as a camper, Kane worked at OSRUI as a counselor, unit head and assistant director.

OSRUI’s previous Director, Jerry Kaye, completed his final summer in 2017 after 48 years of service and will continue to serve as emeritus director.

Kane’s most recent Union for Reform Judaism role was as director of North American events. Kane holds a master’s in business administration from the New York University Stern School of Business. He also holds a bachelor’s degree from University of Wisconsin – Madison.

 

