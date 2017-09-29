Poll: Should Israel expand settlements beyond their current levels?

Construction beginning in the West Bank on the new Israeli settlement Amichai meant for the evacuees of the Amona outpost, June 20, 2017. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

In December, the United Nations sharply condemned Israeli actions in a resolution calling settleme”a flagrant violation of international law” that damage the prospects of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Traditionally, the United States has vetoed such resolutions — but in its waning days the Obama administration chose not to follow suit. The move prompted outrage from Israel, centrist and right-leaning Jewish groups and then President-elect Donald Trump, who called the resolution “extremely unfair.” Samantha Power, then the American envoy to the U.N., defended the abstention, saying the resolution was in line with longstanding U.S. opposition to Israeli settlements.

Jewish settlement building has continued unabated, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

