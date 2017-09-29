Obituary, October 2017

Seymour Dolnick

Seymour Dolnick, a Milwaukee native, died Sept. 4, 2017. He was 95.

A resident of Ovation Jewish Home in Milwaukee, he was born in Chicago on Dec. 3, 1921. He was predeceased by spouse Eve “Bunny” Dolnick.

He came to Wisconsin from Chicago in 1937 and graduated from North Division High School in 1939. Seymour graduated from University of Wisconsin – Madison in 1943 and with a bachelor’s of science degree in mechanical engineering. He was a member of Congregation Beth Israel Ner Tamid, serving as president, as a board member and on many of its committees over the past 50-plus years.

He was active at Jewish Family Services, at various times as a volunteer, treasurer and member of the board. Seymour served as both a national vice-president and the Midwest vice-president of the United Synagogue of America. He was also a long-time trustee and board chairman of Spring Hill Cemetery.

He was a sales manager. He worked at Dorothy Dean, Inc., a division of Rhea, and subsequently of Glen Manufacturing and Jack Winter, Inc.

Special interests included golf and cooking, especially kosher Asian cuisine.

Survivors include Stuart (the late Judy) Dolnick, Debbie (Richard) Alpert, and Jed (Ellen) Dolnick, plus several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Burial was at Spring Hill Cemetery on Sept. 6, 2017, with Rabbi Jacob Herber and Suminski Family Funeral Homes. Memorial contributions are welcome to Jewish Family Services, 1300 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee, WI 53202.