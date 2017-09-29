Coming events, October 2017

To submit an event for consideration write to Chronicle@MilwaukeeJewish.org by the 15th for the monthly edition arriving in homes about two weeks later. Include date, time, location, a description, contact information and whether the event is free or what is charged.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Teen stress reduction

“Seventh Day Café: Mindfulness for Teens.” Do you feel really busy? Is there just too much going on — school, extracurriculars, friends, sports, homework, work, family…? How do you take a moment for yourself? In partnership with Growing Minds, Jewish Museum Milwaukee is offering two one day workshops for teens on mindful practices to reduce stress. Join them on Oct. 1, 1-3 p.m., to see the newest exhibit, “The Seventh Day: Shabbat Revisited,” and participate in activities that help teens find strategies to make their own space for rest and rejuvenation. Free. Jewish Museum Milwaukee, a program of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation, is at 1360 N. Prospect Ave. 414-390-5730. JewishMuseumMilwaukee.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Meet newcomers

Shalom Milwaukee, in the sukkah. Nosh and schmooze with new and old friends, and learn about the significance of the Sukkot holiday that celebrates shelter, with Rabbi Hannah Greenstein. Oct. 4, 6 p.m. Finger food and drinks will be provided, along with a Lulav and an Etrog for you to shake! RSVP for this free event to Anna Goldstein at AnnaG@MilwaukeeJewish.org or 414-390-5733 for location address. Presented by Shalom Milwaukee, a program of Milwaukee Jewish Federation to help newcomers find their place in the Milwaukee Jewish community.

Sunday, Oct. 8

Teen stress reduction

A repeat of “Seventh Day Café: Mindfulness for Teens.” See Oct. 1 listing.

Young leaders with survivors

“Bearing Witness: A Young Leadership Encounter with Holocaust Survivors.” Join the Young Leadership Division of Milwaukee Jewish Federation for a light breakfast and conversation with local Holocaust survivors on Oct. 8, 10-11:30 a.m. at the Congregation Sinai Sukkah, 8223 N. Port Washington Road, Fox Point. Cost: $10 per person or three non-perishable food items to the Jewish Community Pantry. Event Co-Chairs: Joe and Miriam Peltz. Sponsored by the Milwaukee Jewish Federation’s Nathan and Esther Pelz Holocaust Education Resource Center and Young Leadership Division. RSVP to Ashleigh Lund at AshleighL@MilwaukeeJewish.org or 414-390-5741.

Saturday, Oct 14

“There Are Jews Here” filmmaker

Co-producer Morgan Elise Johnson will be the guest at Congregation Emanu-El of Waukesha for the showing of “There Are Jews Here,” which was a featured film at last year’s Milwaukee Film Festival. The public is invited to view the film, which will be shown at 7 p.m., Oct. 14, followed by a discussion with Johnson. The film brings to life the untold stories of four once-thriving American Jewish communities that are struggling to maintain their traditions and legacies. Johnson will be filling in for the other co-producer, Brad Lichtenstein, who was originally scheduled to be at CEEW but had a scheduling conflict. A $5 fee is payable at the door, 830 W. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha. For more information, contact CEEW at 262-547-7180.

Sunday, Oct. 15

Talk: Trump and Israel

“Trump and Irrael: A New Relationship.” Author Richard Baehr will speak. A contributor to the Wall Street Journal and The Jerusalem Post, he is a distinguished fellow of the Jewish Policy Center. Sponsored by The Committee for Truth and Justice. Oct 15, 4 p.m. Joseph and Rebecca Peltz Center for Jewish Life, 2233 W. Mequon Road. Free.

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Author Gordon to speak

Award-winning author Linda Gordon will discuss “The Second Coming of the KKK” during Women’s Philanthropy of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation’s Lion of Judah and Pomegranate societies luncheon. Oct. 17, 11:30 a.m. at The Wisconsin Club – Country Club, 6200 W. Good Hope Road. Cost is $54 plus a minimum contribution of $1,800 to the 2018 Federation’s Annual Campaign is required. RSVP by Oct. 6 at MilwaukeeJewish.org/LionPom or contact Ashleigh Lund at AshleighL@MilwaukeeJewish.org or 414-390-5741. Event co-chairs are Valerie Lapins and Betsy Rosenblum. See story, p. 15.

Speaker: “Fifty Shades of Talmud”

Join the Women of Emanu-El for an evening of conversation, book signing and dessert with the author of “Fifty Shades of Talmud,” Maggie Anton. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m. Congregation Emanu-El B’ne Jeshurun, 2020 W. Brown Deer Road, River Hills. Free and open to the public. Books will be available for $6.95. Contact Ruth at treisra@gmail.com. See story, p. 13.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Book talk: “The Sabbath”

Join the Coalition for Jewish Learning and Jewish Museum Milwaukee, both of Milwaukee Jewish Federation, for a discussion of Abraham Joshua Heschel’s book “The Sabbath.” In this brief meditation on the meaning of the Seventh Day, Heschel introduced the idea of an “architecture of holiness” that appears not in space but in time. Judaism, he argues, is a religion of time: it finds meaning not in space and the material things that fill it but in time and the eternity that imbues it, so that “the Sabbaths are our great cathedrals.” Oct 18. 6:30 p.m. Jewish Museum Milwaukee, a program of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation, is at 1360 N. Prospect Ave. 414-390-5730. JewishMuseumMilwaukee.org. Offered in connection with The Seventh Day: Revisiting Shabbat, an exhibit on display at the Jewish Museum Milwaukee, Sept. 13 – Dec. 31.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Interfaith panel on Sabbath

Do you keep the Sabbath through a religious tradition of a weekly observance? Or do you find renewal in other ways? Join Jewish Museum Milwaukee and the Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee for discussion of how people set aside time for prayer and rest. Panelists will include the Rev. Joseph Baring, Jr. of the St. Paul AME Church; Patricia Kubala of the Cedarburg Baha’i Community; Dr. Glen Allgaier, an ordained patriarch in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; and a founder and president of the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition and director of the Islamic Resource Center, Janan Najeeb. Also, Rabbi Emeritus Ron Shapiro of Congregation Shalom and Dean Daniels, director of the Office for Worship of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, will be panelists. Jewish Museum Milwaukee, a program of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation, is at 1360 N. Prospect Ave. 7 p.m., Oct. 19. 414-390-5730. Register at JewishMuseumMilwaukee.org. Offered in connection with The Seventh Day: Revisiting Shabbat, an exhibit on display at the Jewish Museum Milwaukee, Sept. 13 – Dec. 31.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Honor leadership

Honor three generations of leadership at Congregation Sinai, 8223 N. Port Washington Road, Fox Point. 414-352-2970. The Goodmans, Loewensteins and Goldbaums are to be honored, with a magical performance by Ben Seidman. Oct. 21, 6:30 p.m. For more information and cost contact 414-352-2970. CongregationSinai.org.

Sunday, Oct. 22

Jewish Film Festival

The Milwaukee Jewish Film Festival begins Oct. 22. See story, page 12.

Meet new shlichah

Meet the new community shlichah, Keren Weisshaus, and her family: husband, Oori; daughter, Stav; and son, Erez. Get to know these cultural emissaries from Israel from 3-5:30 p.m. on Oct. 22. Milwaukee Jewish Federation’s shlichut program is the longest running program in the nation at 50 years and counting! RSVP for this free event to Allison Hayden at AllisonH @MilwaukeeJewish.org or 414-390-5733 for location address.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Israeli, Palestinian to speak

The Jewish Community Relations Council of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation and Plymouth Church present “Painful Hope: Israelis and Palestinians Look to the Future.” Rabbi Hanan Schlesinger, an Orthodox settler, and Ali Abu Awwad, a leading Palestinian activist, are the co-founders of Roots, a grassroots movement fostering understanding, nonviolence, transformation and coexistence among Israelis and Palestinians in the Gush Etzion-Bethlehem-Hebron area. According to the organizers, they come with no ready peace plans in hand, but only with the conviction that human understanding and trust will be the prerequisites for lasting justice, freedom and peace on that tiny sliver of land that they both call home. Held at Plymouth Church, 2717 E. Hampshire St., Milwaukee, this free program begins at 7 p.m on Nov. 1. RSVP at MilwaukeeJewish.org/Roots or contact Allison at 414-390-5781 or AllisonH@MilwaukeeJewish.org.

Sunday, Nov. 5

Commemoration of Kristallnacht

The Nathan and Esther Pelz Holocaust Education Resource Center of Milwaukee Jewish Federation will commemorate Kristallnacht at 2 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Ovation Jewish Home – Rubenstein Pavilion, 1414 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee. Event organizers invite individuals from all religious backgrounds to commemorate the Nov. 9, 1938 pogrom so that the world may never forget the magnitude of violence the Third Reich unleashed against the Jews, and to recognize the devastating consequences of hatred and intolerance. Learn more and RSVP for this free event at HolocaustCenterMilwaukee.org/Kristallnacht or contact Brittany Hager McNeely at BrittanyH@MilwaukeeJewish.org or (414) 963-2714. Co-sponsored by MJF’s Coalition for Jewish Learning and Jewish Community Relations Council, and Ovation Jewish Home.

High school in Israel

The Jewish National Fund is hosting a reception for Alexander Muss High School in Israel at the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center, 6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Whitefish Bay, at 7 p.m., Nov. 5. During the event, attendees will hear from Rabbi Leor Sinai, the high school’s co-CEO. The accredited semester, mini-mester and summer programs help teens develop skills and tools that prepare them for college. Free and open to the public. For more information contact Kim Levy at 847-656-8880 x763 or KLevy@Jnf.org.

18 years of preschool

L’Chaim! To Life and Blessings! Mequon Jewish Preschool celebrates 18 years (and more) of growth, love and joy. Annual Dinner Gala and Auction. Nov. 5, 5 p.m. Peltz Center for Jewish Life, 2233 W. Mequon Road, Mequon. 262-242-5437. MequonJewishPreschool.org.

ONGOING HEALTH & SUPPORT

Alcoholics Anonymous

An international fellowship of men and women who have had a drinking problem. Meetings are held at multiple times and locations around the city, including 7 p.m. Monday night, Chabad-Lubavitch, 3901 N. Lake Drive, Milwaukee. To find other meeting times and locations, call 414-771-9119, the local office of Alcoholics Anonymous or go to AAMilwaukee.com.

Breast cancer support

Breast cancer patients, their families and friends are matched with professionally trained breast cancer survivors and co-survivors. All connections are personalized and based on similar diagnoses, treatment plans and circumstances. Services are free and begin with a phone conversation. ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis supports both patients and survivors. To receive ABCD support, call 414-977-1780 or email SupportCenter@AbcdMentor.org.

Friendship House Fellowship

A support group for Jewish men and women in recovery from addiction to alcohol or other substances. Requirements for membership are participation in a 12-step program (such as AA or Narcotics Anonymous) and a desire to recover. Meetings are Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. at The Shul, 3901 N. Lake Drive in Milwaukee.

Jewish Family Services

Outpatient mental health services to people dealing with personal problems and mental health issues. Contact 414-390-5800. JFS is located at 1300 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee.

Jewish Grief Group

The Jewish Grief Group, under the auspices of Jewish Family Services, is open to all. Wednesdays, 12-1 p.m. It rotates among local synagogues. Call Jewish Family Services, 414-390-5800, to register.

North Shore Al-Anon

North Shore Al-Anon no longer holds weekly meetings, but if interested contact Gerald Melnick at MelnickGerald@gmail.com.