B’nei Mitzvah

Sydney Lauren Saber

Sydney Lauren Saber will be called to the Torah as a bat mitzvah on Saturday, Nov. 4 at Congregation Beth Israel Ner Tamid. She is a seventh grade student at Lakeshore Middle School in Mequon.

For her b’nai mitzvah project, Sydney will be volunteering at Chai Point.

Sydney will celebrate with her parents, Eric and Jennifer Saber, sister Lexi, 9, and brother Jacob, 6. Sydney is the granddaughter of Ken and Barbara Wolinsky of Lake Forest, California, Jim and Sue Saber of Framingham, Massachusetts and the great-granddaughter of Jeanette Seaman of Cleveland, Ohio.