Congregation Shalom in Fox Point has granted its 2017 Alfred Cahn Award to Mark Berman.

Berman works with Mark Berman & Son Clothiers in Mequon and is also a violinist. He is a passionate musician, participating in the Mark Berman Quartet and setting the tone for Kol Nidre at the shul, according to a Congregation Shalom news release.

Alfred Cahn served as Congregation Shalom’s music director for 12 years. He died in 2016.