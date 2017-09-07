Teen philanthropy board seeks applicants

Anna Goldstein, outreach and teen philanthropy coordinator for the Milwaukee Jewish Federation

Milwaukee Jewish Federation is seeking applicants and nominations for a new Milwaukee Jewish Teen Philanthropy Board.

The Teen Philanthropy Board will be a teen-led program with a manageable time commitment, said Anna Goldstein, outreach and teen philanthropy coordinator for the Federation. The commitment is comprised of six Sunday evenings, an independent site visit and an end-of-year “Grants Celebration.”

“We want to empower teens to put their Jewish values into action,” Goldstein said. “They’re going to do meaningful social justice work and they’ll make their voices heard.”

The board will develop a mission statement to guide the causes or social justice issues they want to focus on for the year. Board members are to learn life-long business and philanthropic skills, guided by Jewish values.

The idea is that 10-25 teens will serve as active board members and run a real grant-making foundation.

The board will grant $15,000 in the program’s first year.

Learn more or apply at MilwaukeeJewish.org/TeenApp. Applications will be accepted until Sept. 25.

Nominations are not required, but to nominate a teen, contact Goldstein at 414-390-5733 or AnnaG@MilwaukeeJewish.org.