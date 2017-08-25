Wedding, September 2017

Jubas-Sandock

Molly Rose Jubas became Molly Rose Sandock on June 29, 2017 when she married Aaron Louis Sandock.

The Wauwatosa couple was married at the Shade Hotel Manhattan Beach, California, with Rabbi Yossi Mintz of Manhattan Beach and Rabbi Yossi Shem Tov of Tucson, Arizona.

The bride graduated from Tulane University. She holds a 2014 bachelor’s of business degree in marketing and a 2015 master’s degree in energy management. She is employed by Baird.

The parents of the bride are Lisa Lubotsky Jubas and Roger Adam Jubas of Redondo Beach, California.

The groom graduated in 2015 from the University of Wisconsin – Madison with a bachelor’s degree in economics. He is now a second-year medical school student at Medical College of Wisconsin.

The parents of the groom are Joyce and David Sandock of River Hills. The maids of honor were Janey Eden Jubas and Libby Yael Jubas, the bride’s sisters. They live in Ann Arbor, Michigan and St. Louis Missouri, respectively.

Bridesmaids were Rachel Rabenn, Rochester, New York; Kathleen Colao, San Francisco; Sarah Sandock, Madison; Leah Johnson, Nashville; and Chana Witkin, Israel.

The best man was Robby Bamberger of Milwaukee.

Groomsmen were Max Fantle, Chicago; Noah Hersch, Washington, D.C.; Ken Duncan, Atlanta; Graham Johnson, Nashville; and Nathan Redlich, Wauwatosa.

The wedding trip destination was Waikiki, Hawaii. The couple will live in Wauwatosa.