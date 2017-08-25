Obituaries, September 2017

Alice B. Greenfield

Alice B. Greenfield of Chicago died July 18, 2017. She was 91.

Alice was born July 23, 1925 in Chicago and came to Wisconsin in 1958.

She is survived by husband Marvin Greenfield.

She graduated from Sullivan High School in 1943.

Alice served as past president of ORT. Also, Alice and husband Marvin were the co-proprietors of King of Tile on West Capitol Drive in Milwaukee. In her later years she worked at the Milwaukee Jewish Federation.

Loving mother of Michael Greenfield, Lisa (Jeff) Gorelick and Robert (Jatziry) Greenfield. Proud Grandmother of Max (Angie), Ariel (Jeff), Lindsay (Matt) and Ian. Sister of Agnes Simmons.

Alice will be remembered for her kindness to all those she encountered, a wonderful sense of humor, her beautiful smile and devotion to her family. The family expressed thanks to the staff at Ovation Chai Point and Ovation Jewish Home for the compassionate care given to Alice and her family.

Burial was at Mound Zion Cemetery on July 20 with Rabbi Steven Adams and Blane Goodman Funeral Home. Memorial gifts are welcome to the charity of your choice.

Betty Hornik

Betty Hornik of Mequon died Aug. 19, 2017. She was 89.

Born in Cuba on April 16, 1929, she came to Wisconsin in 1948. Betty was predeceased by spouse Seymour Hornik.

She graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee in 1990. A homemaker for her family, she held a bachelor’s degree in Spanish literature.

Betty is survived by 3 children, 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

The burial was Aug. 20, 2017. Memorial gifts are welcome to Jewish Museum Milwaukee, 1360 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee.

Seymour Hornik

Seymour Hornik of Mequon died Aug. 14, 2017. He was 89.

Hornik was born June 10, 1928. He came to Wisconsin a Holocaust survivor in 1947 and worked as a builder.

Seymour was survived by spouse Betty Hornik and also children Morris (Carole), Robert (Sheri) and Debbie (John Adashek). Seymour was predeceased by daughter Linda.

He had 9 grandchildren and was married almost 68 years.

The Mound Zion burial was on Aug. 20 with Rabbi Rachel Kaplan Marks and Blane Goodman Funeral Services. Memorial contributions are welcome to Jewish Museum Milwaukee, 1360 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53292.

Lorraine Klein

Lorraine Klein of Milwaukee died July 30, 2017. She was 90.

Lorraine was born July 26, 1927 in Milwaukee, attended North Division High School in Milwaukee and then earned a bachelor’s of science at University of Wisconsin – Madison.

She was a member of Congregation Beth Israel Ner Tamid. Lorraine volunteered for over 20 years at the Jewish Community Pantry in Milwaukee, was a life member of Na’amat USA and volunteered at her synagogue, too.

She worked as a medical technologist and office manager. She worked at Milwaukee County Hospital and later managed the internal medicine practice of her husband, Dr. Morris Klein.

Lorraine loved helping others at the Jewish Community Pantry and volunteered until just a few years ago when it became too difficult for her. She has always been a devoted mother and grandmother and three months ago became a great-grandmother.

Survived by her devoted husband of 68 years, Dr. Morris Klein, her loving daughters Barbara (the late Adam Bourgeois) Klein and Susan (Dr. Bruce) Winter. Preceded in death by son Bruce Klein. Proud grandmother of Dr. Jeremy Winter, Andrea (Dr. Robert) Kitsis, Danielle Klein, David Klein and Alana Bourgeois, and adoring great-grandmother of Shayna Carly Kitsis. She is further survived by her sister Charlotte Shavzin and her niece and nephews.

The family would appreciate donations in Lorraine’s memory go to the Tisch MS Research Center of New York, 521 W. 57th Street New York, New York 10019. Specify stem cell study or donate online at tischms.org.

Place of burial was Spring Hill Cemetery, July 31, with Rabbi Jacob Herber and Blane Goodman Funeral Service.

Sandi Podell

Family was at her bedside when Sandi Podell of Fox Point died on April 19. She was 82.

Family knows well that Sandi was loved by everybody who knew her and was such a giving person, she gave to many charities and never wanted to receive. She’d been under home hospice Alzheimer’s care by Heartland Hospice.

Sandi was born July 6, 1934, in Wisconsin and graduated from Whitefish Bay High School in 1952. She donated to Wounded Warriors, St. Jude’s Hospital and the local police and fire departments.

She is survived by her husband Stanford Podell and her two daughters Julie Lincis of Scottsdale, Arizona and Wendy Podell of Fox Point and her three loving grandchildren Jeff, Jason and Justin of Scottsdale. Private services were arranged by Debra Watton of Goodman Bensman and held at the family plot at Second Home Cemetery on April 21.

Contributions in her memory are welcome to Heartland Hospice.

Joseph Bernard Wolnerman

Joseph Bernard Wolnerman of Milwaukee died Aug. 11, 2017. He was 69.

Born on May 24, 1948 in Germany, he attended John Marshall High School and University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee, where he earned a bachelor’s of science degree. Special interests included the Kalaniot Israeli Dancers. He is survived by brother Fred Harry Wolnerman, sister Ann Wolnerman Jacobs, and nephews Bennett and Samuel Jacobs.

Burial was at Shalom Gardens, North Miami Beach, Florida, Aug. 16, 2017, with Gary Panoch Funeral Home.