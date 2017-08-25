Calendar, September 2017

To submit an event for consideration write to Chronicle@MilwaukeeJewish.org by the 15th for the monthly edition arriving in homes about two weeks later. Include date, time, location, a description, contact information and whether the event is free or what is charged.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Shalom Baby play group

“Shalom Baby Intergenerational Play Group.” Join Milwaukee Jewish Federation’s Shalom Baby program and Ovation Chai Point for a fun morning of intergenerational play time from 10:30-11:15 a.m. on Sept. 3 in the lobby of Ovation Chai Point, 1400 N. Prospect Ave. Participants are asked to bring their little ones and some of their favorite toys, and event organizers will provide kosher snacks and juice. Shalom Baby is for all families who have had a new addition in the past year or two through birth or adoption, and older siblings are welcome. RSVP to Anna Goldstein at AnnaG@MilwaukeeJewish.org or 414-390-5733.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Holocaust reparations talk

A nationally recognized expert in the field of German reparations and restitution will present “Behind the Legal Battle for Holocaust Reparations & Restitution” on Sept. 7. William R. Marks, Esq., who has represented over 20,000 survivors worldwide, began specializing in Holocaust-related compensation claims against Germany 20 years ago, after his historic success in the case of American Holocaust Survivor Hugo Princz. This free program starts at 7 p.m. at Ovation Jewish Home – Rubenstein Pavilion, 1414 N. Prospect Ave. It is sponsored by Lee Marnett, Marvin & Barbara Tick, Anthony & Beth Ann Waite, Jewish Family Services, Ovation Communities, Nathan & Esther Pelz Holocaust Education Resource Center and Milwaukee Jewish Federation. RSVP at HolocaustCenterMilwaukee.org/Marks or call Brittany Hager McNeely at 414-963-2714. CLE credit applied for, courtesy of the Federation’s Cardozo Society.

Sunday, Sept. 10

Scones & Schmooze event for newcomers

Join Milwaukee Jewish Federation’s Shalom Milwaukee and the National Council of Jewish Women for a morning of noshing and conversing. Newcomers will have the opportunity to chat with NCJW board members and learn about their programming and service events for the upcoming year. Sept. 10, 10-11:30 a.m. at Colectivo Coffee – Shorewood, 4500 N. Oakland Ave. Free snacks and coffee. RSVP at MilwaukeeJewish.org/Schmooze or contact Anna Goldstein at AnnaG@MilwaukeeJewish.org or 414-390-5733 for more information.

Hear survivor’s story

“Holocaust Stories: In Their Honor” series this month features Werner Richheimer on Sept. 10. Richheimer is a member of the Speakers Bureau of the Nathan & Esther Pelz Holocaust Education Resource Center, a program of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation. For further information visit HolocaustCenterMilwaukee.org or contact Brittany Hager McNeely at BrittanyH@MilwaukeeJewish.org or 414-963-2714. Free. 10 a.m. Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center Daniel M. Soref Community Hall, 6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Whitefish Bay.

New Yorker cartoons

The Tapestry film series will screen a film that takes a behind-the-scenes look at the cartoons found in the New Yorker magazine and their makers. Many of the cartoonists interviewed are Jewish, including Bob Mankoff, Lee Lorenz and Roz Chast. Following the film, there will be a talk-back led by Cindy Cooper, artist, and Laurie Herman, film series director. 4 p.m., Sept. 10. See companion event below for more information.

Artists lab reception

The Tapestry film series audience (see above) is invited to join as guests of the Midwest Jewish Artists Laboratory at their Closing Reception for their 6th annual exhibit: “Outside, Inside: Exploring Boundaries and Otherness.” Artists will be available for the last time to discuss their work in this exhibition. Refreshments will be served at the closing reception. Both events are being held in the JCC’s Community Hall and in the Surlow Gallery Promenade. Sponsored by the Tapestry program at the Harry and Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center. Use the west entrance of the JCC, 6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Whitefish Bay. 5:30 p.m., Sept. 10. Both events are free and open to the public. For more information, call Jody Hirsh, 414-967-8199 or email JHirsh@JCCMilwaukee.org.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Shabbat exhibit opens

“The Seventh Day: Revisiting Shabbat Opening Preview.” In an era when technology and culture have eroded the boundaries separating work, play and repose, these works invite guests to delve into the possibilities and new definitions of renewal symbolized by the day of rest. Thirty international artists explore one of the pillars of Jewish practice and belief: the sanctity of the Sabbath through provocative works of art. Includes a tour of the exhibit and “Music for the Soul” – an acoustic performance with Holly Haebig and Jeff Bray. Sept. 12, 7 p.m. Program admission $20. Members $12. RSVP by Sept. 8. Jewish Museum Milwaukee, a program of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation, is at 1360 N. Prospect Ave. Museum hours: Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (open until 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month); Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. 414-390-5730. JewishMuseumMilwaukee.org. Museum admission: Adults $7; seniors $6; students $4; children age 6 and under are free; active duty military are free.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Campaign Kick-Off

NPR’s national political correspondent Mara Liasson will headline the Milwaukee Jewish Federation’s 2018 Annual Campaign Kick-Off Celebration on Sept. 14. Held at The Pfister Hotel – Imperial Ballroom, 424. E. Wisconsin Ave., the event begins at 6:30 p.m. with a dessert reception (dietary laws observed). Cost is $18. Purchase tickets by Sept. 7 at MilwaukeeJewish.org/Kickoff or call Ashleigh Lund at 414-390-5741. Co-chairs are Lauri Roth and Judy Coran.

Monday, Sept. 18

Rabbi on happiness

Rabbi Evan Moffic, a Wisconsin native who now leads an Illinois congregation, will speak on his new book, “The Happiness Prayer: Ancient Jewish Wisdom for the best way to live today.” At age 30, Evan Moffic became the leader of the large congregation and had great success. But he couldn’t find happiness until he found a 2000-year-old prayer filled with Jewish wisdom that transformed his life. Based on 10 practices anyone can follow, people from all walks of life can find renewed meaning and purpose for themselves. Co-sponsored by the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center. Held at Boswell Book Company, 2559 N. Downer Ave., Milwaukee. 414-332-1181. BoswellBooks.com. Sept. 18, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Soloist in Kenosha

“Lamdeini Elohai – Windows of Song.” Beth Hillel Temple of Kenosha will feature a High Holy Day soloist from Haifa, Orit Perlman. The Sept. 16 concert will include original songs and traditional ones, featuring Ladino, Hebrew and Yiddish. Songs of prayer and songs of story, each will come with its own reflection of the neshama, the soul. Held in the lounge on the first floor of the synagogue, using a grand piano. The concert will end with Havdalah and then those present are invited to ascend to the second floor sanctuary for Selichot Services at 9:30 p.m. Free. Donations welcome. Beth Hillel Temple in Kenosha, 6050 8th Ave., Kenosha, 262-654-2716.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Free admission day

Explore the history of Jewish Milwaukee through Jewish Museum Milwaukee’s permanent and special exhibits for free. Highlights of the permanent exhibit include Golda Meir, the Settlement Cookbook and the wall-sized Chagall tapestry. The current special exhibit is called “The Seventh Day: Revisiting Shabbat,” which features 30 international artists exploring the sanctity of the Sabbath through provocative works of art. Free admission on Sept. 24 with extended hours, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tours at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Jewish Museum Milwaukee, a program of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation, is at 1360 N. Prospect Ave. 414-390-5730. JewishMuseumMilwaukee.org.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Jewish Wonder Woman?

“Faye Sigman Woman of Valor Lecture.” Professor Lilly J. Goren of Carroll University will speak on, “Is Wonder Woman Jewish? The Power of Superheroines on Screen & Public Stage.” Goren teaches American government, the presidency, politics and culture, gender studies and political theory at Carroll University. Sponsored by the Sam & Helen Stahl Center for Jewish Studies. Sept. 26, 7 p.m. University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee’s Golda Meir Library, 4th floor.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Teen stress reduction

Do you feel really busy? Is there just too much going on — school, extracurriculars, friends, sports, homework, work, family…? How do you take a moment for yourself? In partnership with Growing Minds, Jewish Museum Milwaukee is offering two one day workshops for teens on mindful practices to reduce stress. Join them on Oct. 1 to see the newest exhibit, “The Seventh Day: Shabbat Revisited,” and participate in activities that help teens find strategies to make their own space for rest and rejuvenation. Free. Jewish Museum Milwaukee, a program of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation, is at 1360 N. Prospect Ave. 414-390-5730. JewishMuseumMilwaukee.org.

Saturday, Oct. 14

“There Are Jews Here” filmmaker

Brad Lichtenstein discovered a new world in making the film, “There Are Jews Here.” Lichtenstein will be the guest at Congregation Emanu-El of Waukesha on Oct. 14 when the public is invited to view the film, which will be shown at 7 p.m., followed by a discussion with Lichtenstein. The filmmaker, who spent his early years in Jewish day school and has served on the board of Congregation Shir Hadash in Milwaukee, hopes for the day when larger communities help small communities. “There Are Jews Here” was a featured film at last year’s Milwaukee Film Festival. A $5 fee is payable at the door. For more information, contact CEEW at 262-547-7180.

Sunday, Oct. 15

Talk: Trump and Israel

“Trump and Israel: A New Relationship.” Author Richard Baehr will speak. A contributor to the Wall Street Journal and The Jerusalem Post, he is a distinguished fellow of the Jewish Policy Center. Sponsored by The Committee for Truth and Justice. Oct 15, 4 p.m. Joseph and Rebecca Peltz Center for Jewish Life, 2233 W. Mequon Road. Free.

ONGOING HEALTH & SUPPORT

Alcoholics Anonymous

An international fellowship of men and women who have had a drinking problem. Meetings are held at multiple times and locations around the city, including 7 p.m. Monday night, Chabad-Lubavitch, 3901 N. Lake Drive, Milwaukee. To find other meeting times and locations, call 414-771-9119, the local office of Alcoholics Anonymous or go to AAMilwaukee.com.

Friendship House Fellowship

A support group for Jewish men and women in recovery from addiction to alcohol or other substances. Requirements for membership are participation in a 12-step program (such as AA or Narcotics Anonymous) and a desire to recover. Meetings are Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. at The Shul, 3901 N. Lake Drive in Milwaukee.

Jewish Family Services

Outpatient mental health services to people dealing with personal problems and mental health issues. Contact Beth Shapiro, intake coordinator, at 414-390-5800. JFS is located at 1300 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee.

Jewish Grief Group

The Jewish Grief Group, under the auspices of Jewish Family Services, is open to all. Wednesdays, 12-1 p.m. It rotates among three local synagogues. Call Beth at Jewish Family Services, 414-390-5800, to register.

North Shore Al-Anon

North Shore Al-Anon no longer holds weekly meetings, but if interested contact Gerald Melnick at MelnickGerald@gmail.com.