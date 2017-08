President Donald Trump has said that there was “blame on both sides” at a Charlottesville, Virginia event that captured the nation’s attention in August. Some say he’s equating combative left-wing counter-protesters with the bands of neo-Nazis and white supremacists who were demonstrating against the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Others disagree. What do you think?

Do you approve of how President Donald Trump responded to the events in Charlottesville, Virginia? Yes

No

