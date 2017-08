Haredi Orthodox men praying at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, Jan. 12, 2017. Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images.

Mixed-gender prayer at the Western Wall has been a topic of controversy.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet this summer froze a government decision to create an official egalitarian prayer section at the Western Wall. The suspension came after haredi Orthodox political parties put pressure on Netanyahu to scrap the agreement.

Should there be a mixed-gender prayer space at the Western Wall? Yes

