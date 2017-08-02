What’s nu? August, 2017

Tikkun Ha-Ir accepted into accelerator program

MILWAUKEE – Tikkun Ha-Ir of Milwaukee has been selected for support from UpStart, a San Francisco-based organization that seeks to advance innovative ideas that contribute to the growth and vitality of Jewish life.

Tikkun Ha-Ir will participate in the UpStart “accelerator” program, which is supporting nine other Jewish organizations around the United States this year. Tikkun Ha-Ir will be given funding, plus support in the form of expertise.

“This is an exciting time for Jewish innovators. We’re seeing an unprecedented demand for – and investment in – organizations bringing something new and fresh to Jewish life,” said Aaron Katler, CEO of UpStart in a news release.

Tikkun Ha-Ir Executive Director Sami Stein Avner said she’s humbled and grateful. “As a developing organization with big plans, this support will deepen Tikkun Ha-Ir’s opportunities to build community through study and action,” she said in the release.

Tikkun Ha-Ir, Hebrew for “repairing the city,” is built on the Jewish tradition of tikkun olam – repairing the world. Established in 2003, Tikkun Ha-Ir is made up of diverse Jewish congregations and organizations in the Milwaukee area working together to confront and help solve problems facing impoverished families.

In other news, Tikkun Ha-Ir has obtained a matching grant from the Ivan P Steingart Fund at the Greater Milwaukee Foundation. Any donation they receive through Sept. 30 will be doubled – up to a total of $10,000.

Local teen Katie Eder awarded $36,000 for creating change

SHOREWOOD – The Helen Diller Family Foundation granted a $36,000 Diller Teen Tikkun Olam Award to Katie Eder of Shorewood for creating a creative writing workshop for underprivileged children.

Eder and 14 other teens from around the nation are each receiving the awards, which can be used for philanthropy or for the student’s own education.

The awards recognize Jewish teens demonstrating and exemplifying the spirit of tikkun olam, a central Jewish value meaning to repair the world. Since 2007, the program has awarded more than $3 million to 99 teens in recognition of their vision, innovation and demonstration of leadership.

Full descriptions of all 15 Award recipients and their projects can be found at DillerTeenAwards.org.