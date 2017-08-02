Local teen Katie Eder awarded $36,000 for creating change

SHOREWOOD – The Helen Diller Family Foundation granted a $36,000 Diller Teen Tikkun Olam Award to Katie Eder of Shorewood for creating a creative writing workshop for underprivileged children.

Eder and 14 other teens from around the nation are each receiving the awards, which can be used for philanthropy or for the student’s own education.

The awards recognize Jewish teens demonstrating and exemplifying the spirit of tikkun olam, a central Jewish value meaning to repair the world. Since 2007, the program has awarded more than $3 million to 99 teens in recognition of their vision, innovation and demonstration of leadership.

Full descriptions of all 15 Award recipients and their projects can be found at DillerTeenAwards.org.