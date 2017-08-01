Kerns co-chairs invite all to Annual Meeting

MILWAUKEE – Henry “Pat” Kerns and Daniel Kerns, co-chairs of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation’s “We Are Family” Annual Meeting, invite everyone to celebrate the organization’s successful year, which was made possible by the dedicated and involved local Jewish community, according to the Federation.

Free and open to all, the program will include a year in review, recognition of outgoing and incoming board members, special thanks to all volunteers, and a celebration of 50 years of Shlichut (Israel cultural emissaries), the oldest continuous program of its kind in North America. Held at Congregation Sinai, 8223 N. Port Washington Rd., the Thursday, Aug. 10 event begins with a dessert and wine reception (dietary laws observed) at 6:30 p.m., followed by the program from 7:15-8:15 p.m.

The year in review will celebrate how Annual Campaign funds and volunteers continue to bring the community from strength to strength for another year. Highlights include: building new connections and strengthening existing ones; convening the community to learn about sensitive issues; continuing to teach in new ways the lessons from the Holocaust; hundreds of thousands of dollars given out for scholarships, day schools, camps, colleges and Israel; responding to crises; forging deeper ties through the global Jewish community and Israel.

Recognitions at the event include: Stephen Chernof for his four years of service as chair of the Jewish Community Foundation Board of Trustees; Joan Lubar for her two years volunteering as chair of the Annual Campaign; Michael Pollack for his two years of service as chairman of the Jewish Community Relations Council Board and MJF Board member; and Susan Solvang for her five years volunteering as chair of the Community Planning and Allocations Committee.

Elections at the meeting: Esther Ancel, Ann Jacobs and Michael Rosenberg are nominated to their first two-year term on the Federation Board; and Eileen Graves and Sharyl Paley are elected to their second two-year term on the Federation Board.

RSVP at MilwaukeeJewish.org/AM17 or call Ashleigh Lund at 414-390-5741.