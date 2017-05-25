Free Subscription
Support Us
Free Subscription
Support Us
Monday May 29, 2017
|
4 Sivan 5777
News
Local
Israel
International
Arts & Culture
Community
What’s Nu
Torah Portion
Coming Events
Opinions
Editor’s Desk
Letter to Editor
Submit
Life Cycle
Births
B’nai Mitzvah
Dedications
Engagements
Obituaries
Students
Weddings
Workplace
Submit
Calendar
About
Contact Us
Donate
Life Cycle
Staff
Subscribe
Advertise
News
Local
Israel
International
Arts & Culture
Community
What’s Nu
Torah Portion
Coming Events
Opinions
Editor’s Desk
Letter to Editor
Submit
Life Cycle
Births
B’nai Mitzvah
Dedications
Engagements
Obituaries
Students
Weddings
Workplace
Submit
Calendar
About
Contact Us
Donate
Life Cycle
Staff
Subscribe
Advertise
Poll: Is President Donald Trump doing a good job?
Rob Golub
| May 25, 2017 | 29 Iyyar 5777
Is President Donald Trump doing a good job?
Not doing a good job
Somewhat not doing a good job
Somewhat
Yes
Loading ...
Related
Reader Poll
Polls
Is President Donald Trump doing a good job?
Not doing a good job
Somewhat not doing a good job
Somewhat
Yes
Loading ...
Poll Archives
Community Calendar
Calendar
<<
May 2017
>>
S
M
T
W
T
F
S
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
View Full Calendar
Candle Lighting Times
for Milwaukee, WI
Powered by
Hebcal Shabbat Times