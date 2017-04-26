Obituaries, May 2017

Obituaries are published free of charge and will be edited. Submit at JewishChronicle.org/form

Ann Englander Berkman

Ann Englander Berkman of Glendale died March 31, 2017. She was 83.

Born Nov. 6, 1933 in Milwaukee, she graduated from Whitefish Bay High School in 1952. She earned a degree in dental hygiene from Marquette University and a master’s degree in cultural foundations from University of Wisconsin — Milwaukee.

She was a member of Congregation Shalom and was president of the Auxiliary of Wisconsin Dental Association. She was an educator in dental hygiene, a homemaker, a counselor at Planned Parenthood and a real estate agent. Special interests included avidly reading fiction, playing bridge and mahjong, tennis and skiing.

Ann Englander Berkman was predeceased by spouse Morton Berkman. She is remembered as a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She was a strong advocate for individuals with disabilities and a generous supporter of underprivileged and disenfranchised people.

Survivors include Caryn Englander (Richard Bollow), Jan Englander Katz (Jeffrey Katz), Linda Englander Mills (Clive Mills) and Wendy Englander, plus grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Burial was at Mound Zion on April 3 with Rabbi Noah Chertkof, with Blane Goodman Funeral Service. Memorial gifts may be sent to St. Coletta of Wisconsin, N4637 County Road Y, Jefferson, Wisconsin, 53549.

Jerome Heller

Jerome Heller of Glendale died March 10.

He was born Oct. 29, 1937 in Milwaukee. He is survived by Paulynne (Kupersmith) Heller and many others.

He was with Heller’s Tax Service.

Burial was at Ever-Rest on March 13 with Rabbi Wes Kalmar. The funeral home was Goodman-Bensman.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Friendship Circle.

Reuben Kahn

Reuben Kahn of Milwaukee died March 20, 2017. He was 81.

Born April 3, 1935, Kahn graduated from Washington High School in 1952. He was self-employed.

He is survived by wife Julie Kahn, plus children Mitch (Lori) Kahn, Harley (Debra) Kahn, Elana Kahn and grandchildren.

Burial was at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodel Cemetery on March 22 with Rabbis Michel and Benzion Twerski. The funeral home was Goodman-Bensman.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Congregation Beth Jehudah, 3100 N. 52nd St., Milwaukee, 53216.

Jack Marcus

Jack Marcus, a resident at the Jewish Home and Care Center, died Jan. 24. He was 93.

Born in Radziejow, Poland Jan. 10, 1924, he was a member of Congregation Beth Israel Ner Tamid and was with the Men’s Club.

Husband of the recently deceased (Dec. 27) Marlene Marcus; father of Sharon (the late David) Lerman and Leonard (Wendy Caplan) Marcus; grandfather of Rachel Lerman, Nomi Lerman, Ilana Lerman and Jeremy (Una Lee) Marcus; great-grandfather of Kayla and Eli Marcus.

Jack Marcus was a Holocaust survivor, enduring labor camps in Poland, working as a slave laborer in Auschwitz and was eventually liberated by American troops at the Dachau concentration camp.

He immigrated to the US following the war. He worked as a tailor and clothing cutter in Milwaukee. After he retired, he began speaking at schools about his Holocaust experience, to ensure that future generations knew what happened.

Burial was Jan. 26 at Agudas Achim Chabad Cemetery with Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the HIAS (formerly known as the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society), 1300 Spring Street, Suite 500, Silver Spring, Maryland 20910.

Marlene Marcus

Marlene Marcus, a resident at the Jewish Home and Care Center, died Dec. 27. She was 93.

She was born July 23, 1923 in Radziejow, Poland.

She was a graduate of Pulaski High School. She’d earned a bookkeeping certificate and she was a bookkeeper and saleswoman at Chapman’s Department Store.

She was part of Congregation Beth Israel Ner Tamid and Hadassah.

Wife of the recently deceased (Jan. 24) Jack Marcus; mother of Sharon (the late David) Lerman and Leonard (Wendy Caplan) Marcus; grandmother of Rachel Lerman, Nomi Lerman, Ilana Lerman and Jeremy (Una Lee) Marcus; great-grandmother of Kayla and Eli Marcus. Further survived by her brother, Nathan (Diane) Levy, and preceded in death by her brother Bernard (Judy) Levy.

Marlene held a passion for the happiness and well-being of her family and had an incredible smile and sense of humor.

She was buried at Agudas Achim Chabad Cemetery Dec. 29 with Rabbi Levi Emmer. The home was Goodman Bensman.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the HIAS (formerly known as the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society), 1300 Spring Street, Suite 500, Silver Spring, Maryland 20910.

Janet Rozran

Janet Rozran of Tucson, Arizona died April 1. She was 61.

Born in Milwaukee on Jan. 20, 1956, she graduated from Nicolet High School and University of Arizona.

Survivors include Judith (Blane) Goodman.

The burial was private.

Edward D. Schneiderman

Edward D. Schneiderman of Milwaukee died March 28, 2017. He was 88.

Schneiderman was born June 12, 1928 in Milwaukee.

A 1946 graduate of Whitefish Bay High School, he graduated from University of Wisconsin – Madison both as an undergraduate and in law.

He was a trustee with Congregation Emanu-El B’ne Jeshurun. As an attorney, he was a member of the Wisconsin Bar Association.

Special interests include photography, growing orchids, a love of reading history and dogs.

He is survived by spouse Joyce Schneiderman, along with son Howard (Gina Cahan) Schneiderman, daughter Ellen Schneiderman and beloved grandchildren. He was preceded in death by daughter Marla Schneiderman Berman.

Greenwood Cemetery burial was on March 29.

Rabbi Marc Berkson officiated. Blaine Goodman was the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Crohns & Colitis Foundation, Planned Parenthood and the Jewish Community Pantry.