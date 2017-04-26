Coming events, May 2017

“KidShare 2017: Milwaukee’s Finest Culinary Event,” by the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center in Whitefish Bay. Nearly 40 of Milwaukee’s best restaurants, chefs, bakers and caterers will come together for the annual celebration.

Tuesday, May 2

Kinky Friedman

Kinky Friedman, the Texas country musician and off-color Jewish humorist, is to appear May 2 at Shank Hall, 1434 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee. 414-276-7288. ShankHall.com. 8 p.m. $25.

Thursday, May 4

Israeli Festival of the Arts

Art show and sale opens at Congregation Emanu-El B’ne Jeshurun, 2020 W. Brown Deer Road, River Hills. May 4-7. Specifically, Thursday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday after 7:30 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Arranged by Safrai Fine Art Gallery of Jerusalem, featuring 1,500 works of art by more than 100 Israeli artists. Ceebj.org. 414-228-7545.

Friday, May 5

Farmers’ market photos

Photgrapher Linda Merkel will have an exhibit of her work on display showcasing the Fox Point Farmers’ Market, its Wisconsin vendors, musicians and customers. It opens May 5. Merkel is an award-winning photographer whose work is regularly exhibited in Milwaukee. She has a long history of working for local Jewish organizations. The exhibit may be viewed from 8 to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday and Friday 8 a.m. to noon at Fox Point Village Hall, 7200 N. Santa Monica Blvd. (The Fox Point Farmers’ Market is on Saturday mornings starting June 17, at Stormonth Elementary School, 7301 N Longacre Road.)

Sunday, May 7

‘Walk of 1000’ for Israel

Sign up now for the “Walk of 1000” in celebration of Yom HaAtzmaut – Israel’s Independence Day on May 7. The celebration, including the Walk for Israel, returns for a second year to the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center, 750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive in downtown Milwaukee. Opening ceremony at 4 p.m., with the two-mile solidarity walk in downtown Milwaukee from approximately 4:30-5:30 p.m. From 5:30-6:30 p.m., join the celebration with a concert, free food (hot dog or shawarma) and activities for all ages. Free entry, free parking and free round trip transportation available from the JCC. Sign up for the Walk of 1000 to receive a free T-shirt and Israeli dessert. Learn more at MilwaukeeJewish.org/Yamim or call Allison at (414) 390-5724. You may also sign up by texting Israel to 51555. This is Wisconsin’s largest celebration of Israel, which is organized by the Israel Center of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation and the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center.

Yom Haatzmaut in Waukesha

An Intergenerational Yom Haatzmaut Celebration will be held at 10 a.m., May 7 at Congregation Emanu-El of Waukesha. There will be Israeli food, music and dancing. A-Band-in-all-Hope, made up of local musicians, will play. CEEW is located at 830 W. Moreland Blvd. Call 262-547-7180 to RSVP or for more information.

Monday, May 8

Alan Borsuk speaks

Alan Borsuk, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist and senior fellow with Marquette University Law School, will discuss education in Milwaukee. May 8, 2 p.m. Ovation Sarah Chudnow Community, 10995 N. Market St, Mequon. Ovation.org.

Tuesday, May 9

Prison reform program

Kelly Goodman of Brookfield will present “A Program on SOPHIA’s Role in Prison Reform” at 7 p.m., May 9 at Congregation Emanu-El of Waukesha. The program is free and open to the public. SOPHIA is a faith-based organization that is part of the statewide Wisdom Organization. SOPHIA, which represents Waukesha County, deals with prison reform along with utilizing treatment as opposed to incarceration. Goodman will discuss the financial benefits of prison reform and some of the reforms that have taken place in other states that he says have saved taxpayers a lot of money, along with solutions and programs in Wisconsin. Goodman said other states have found these reforms to be a “win-win” for the prisoners, abusers, those with mental health issues as well as a great benefit to the taxpayers. CEEW is located at 830 W. Moreland Blvd. Call 262-547-7180 for more information.

Wednesday, May 10

Surviving Terezin

Almost Snuffed Out: The Story of the Extraordinary Terezin Children’s Musical “Fireflies.” A multimedia presentation by dance historian, choreographer and writer Judith Brin Ingber, who recreated the performance at Terezin. 7 p.m. May 10. See article, this edition. Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center, 6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd. Free and open to the public. For more information or to register, contact Brittany Hager McNeely at 414-963-2714, email BrittanyH@MilwaukeeJewish.org or visit HolocaustCenterMilwaukee.org/Events

Thursday, May 11

JCC’s ‘Finest Culinary Event’

“KidShare 2017: Milwaukee’s Finest Culinary Event,” by the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center in Whitefish Bay. Nearly 40 of Milwaukee’s best restaurants, chefs, bakers and caterers will come together for the annual celebration on May 11 from 6 – 10 p.m. at The Pfister Hotel, 424 E. Wisconsin Ave. Proceeds from the event will benefit scholarships for the programs of the JCC. Jody and Dr. David Margolis, and Connie and Omar Shaikh, are serving as co-chairs of the event. Now in its 28th year, the JCC’s signature fundraising event includes fine foods and wines donated by Milwaukee’s restaurant and business community. The evening also includes silent and live auctions, as well as a raffle, with a wide variety of themed prizes. This event will ensure all children and families, regardless of their economic situation, can experience the JCC program that meets their needs. Individual tickets $225 and may be purchased by contacting Micki Seinfeld, JCC director of special events, at 414-967-8235 or MSeinfeld@JccMilwaukee.org.

Outdoor painting competition

The Milwaukee Museum Mile organization will be celebrating art Thursday, May 11 through Sunday, May 21, with participation from Jewish Museum Milwaukee. The second annual Plein Air Painting Competition (plein air refers to outdoor painting) will feature 60 artists from Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Indiana and elsewhere. They will paint along the Milwaukee Museum Mile for 8 days and compete for $6,000 in awards. The main competition will kick off on Thursday, May 11 with artists painting within an expanded specified boundary, which includes Prospect and Farwell avenues between Juneau Avenue and North Avenue east to Lake Park. This year, Art in the City: Plein Air MKE will be held during the annual Milwaukee Museum Mile Day, which takes place Sunday, May 14. Museums are offering discounts that day, including Jewish Museum Milwaukee, which will offer free admission. For more information about Art in the City: Plein Air MKE 2017, visit PleinAirMke.org. Jewish Museum Milwaukee, a program of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation, is at 1360 N. Prospect Ave. JewishMuseumMilwaukee.org.

Wednesday, May 17

Women’s Philanthropy meeting

Women’s Philanthropy of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation Annual Meeting featuring Abigail Pogrebin and honoring Lindy Liberman. Wednesday, May 17, 11:15 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Congregation Sinai, 8223 N. Port Washington Road, Fox Point. Cost: $40. Kosher lunch served. RSVP by Friday, May 5. MilwaukeeJewish.org/WPAM or Ashleigh Lund, 414-390-5741.

Friday, May 19

Mental illness talk

Representatives from the National Alliance on Mental Illness will speak at Congregation Emanu-El of Waukesha on May 19. During the Friday night service, which begins at 7 p.m., Denise Fischer and Barb Ducey of NAMI Waukesha will discuss what the organization offers. CEEW is located at 830 W. Moreland Blvd. Call 262-547-7180 for more information.

Sunday, May 21

Holocaust tunnel

“Uncovering WWII Jewish Escape Tunnel.” Dr. Harry Jol will share his research that uncovered a forgotten Jewish escape tunnel in Lithuania’s Ponar Forest, and more. Jol is a professor of geology and anthropology at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, and he is an expert on ground penetrating radar. This program is part of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation’s Holocaust by Bullets exhibit. Free. May 21, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Helfaer Community Service Building, 1360 N. Prospect Ave. Learn more at MilwaukeeJewish.org/Jol.

Israeli Picnic

Come meet fellow Israelis from Wisconsin while enjoying kosher falafel and Israeli company! Presented by IAC Beyachad and the Israel Center of Milwaukee Jewish Federation. Registration required. May 21, 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. The location of the picnic will be emailed to you after your register at MilwaukeeJewish.org/Picnic. Contact Allison Hayden at 414-390-5724 or AllisonH@MilwaukeeJewish.org.

Tuesday, May 23

Lunch for young professionals

“Lunch with a Legend’ for young professionals. The Young Leadership Division of Milwaukee Jewish Federation invites young professionals (45 and under) to the final in a series of exclusive lunches with legends from the local Jewish community. Discover inspiring stories of how their leadership and commitment to Milwaukee and Jewish life has enriched their personal and professional lives. The series concludes with Bob Habush from 12-1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23 at Helfaer Community Service Building, 1360 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee. Cost is $10 per lunch. Dietary laws observed. Limited seating is available, and tickets are required. For further information and to purchase tickets, contact Ashleigh Lund at AshleighL@MilwaukeeJewish.org or (414) 390-5741.

Sunday, June 4

Broadway & Beyond

Congregation Emanu-El B’ne Jeshurun holds its annual salute to song and spirit concert, featuring Cantors David Barash, Shira Lissek and Perry Fine. Tickets $18-$54. 5 p.m., June 4. CEEBJ.org. 2020 W. Brown Deer Road, River Hills. 414-228-7545

Artist reception

Ovation Jewish Home, 1414, N. Prospect Ave., is offering a new exhibit with the art of Jacqueline Cabessa Redlich. 1-3 p.m., June 4 artist reception. Art will be shown through September. Cabessaartgallery.com. Ovation.org.

Tuesday, June 6

Many songs, one voice

The Jewish Community Chorale will hold its annual free concert at Temple Menorah, 9363 N. 76th St. Safam from Boston and community cantors will be featured. June 6, 7:30 p.m. Safam.org. MilwaukeeJewishCommunityChorale.org.

Wednesday, June 7

JCC annual meeting

Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center, 6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd. in Whitefish Bay, holds its annual meeting. JccMilwaukee.org. 414-967-8200.

Thursday, June 8

Survivor of Terezin

Steen Metz: A Survivor of Terezin. Metz and his family were deported from Denmark to Terezin in 1943. He will recount his story of survival and where he found the strength to do so. 7 p.m. June 8. Congregation Beth Israel Ner Tamid, 6880 N. Green Bay Road. Free and open to the public. For more information or to register, contact Brittany Hager McNeely at 414-963-2714, email BrittanyH@MilwaukeeJewish.org or visit HolocaustCenterMilwaukee.org/Events

Sunday, June 11

J-Pride seeks walkers

J-Pride Milwaukee is looking for walkers to join them in the Milwaukee Pride Parade on June 11. J-Pride is a group of greater Milwaukee lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning Jewish people, their friends and allies, wishing to share social, religious, political, educational and cultural activities in supportive environments. J-Pride Milwaukee is the LGBTQ outreach and inclusion initiative of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation. For further information on J-Pride and to add your name to the list of parade walkers, contact Rabbi Hannah Greenstein at (414) 390-5764 or HannahG@MilwaukeeJewish.org.

Tuesday, June 20

Kahn at Tikkun Ha-Ir fundraiser

Tikkun Ha-Ir’s Annual Fundraiser: Uniting for Change. Enjoy the party and honor Elana Kahn, director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation, June 20, 7 – 8:30 p.m., Congregation Beth Israel Ner Tamid. $54. Thi-Milwaukee.org

Wednesday, June 21

JFS luncheon

Jewish Family Services is honoring community heroes at its Luncheon of Champions, held at The Pfister Hotel, 424 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee. JFSMilw.org.

Sunday, June 25

Music of Rabbi Michel Twerski

The Music of Rabbi Michel Twerski, performed by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. About 15 of Twerski’s songs will be performed. Pabst Theater, 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee. June 25, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25 – $136, at 414-286-3663 or PabstTheater.org

ONGOING HEALTH & SUPPORT

Alcoholics Anonymous

An international fellowship of men and women who have had a drinking problem. Meetings are held at multiple times and locations around the city, including 7 p.m. Monday night, Chabad-Lubavitch, 3901 N. Lake Drive, Milwaukee. To find other meeting times and locations, call 414-771-9119, the local office of Alcoholics Anonymous or go to AAMilwaukee.com.

Friendship House Fellowship

A support group for Jewish men and women in recovery from addiction to alcohol or other substances. Requirements for membership are participation in a 12-step program (such as AA or Narcotics Anonymous) and a desire to recover. Meetings are Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. at The Shul, 3901 N. Lake Drive in Milwaukee.

Jewish Family Services

Outpatient mental health services to people dealing with personal problems and mental health issues. Contact Beth Shapiro, intake coordinator, at 414-390-5800. JFS is located at 1300 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee.

Jewish Grief Group

The Jewish Grief Group, under the auspices of Jewish Family Services, is open to all. Wednesdays, 12 – 1 p.m. It rotates among three local synagogues. Call Beth at Jewish Family Services, 414-390-5800, to register.

North Shore Al-Anon

North Shore Al-Anon no longer holds weekly meetings, but if interested contact Gerald Melnick at MelnickGerald@gmail.com.