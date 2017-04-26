B’nei Mitzvah

Haley Michal Shamah

Haley Michal Shamah of Congregation Shalom becomes a bat mitzvah on May 20, 2017.

She is a student at Milwaukee Jewish Day School. Her parents are Rabbi Shari Shamah and Dr. Corey Shamah of Mequon. Siblings are Eitan, 10 and Yoni, 6.

Grandparents are Barbara and Richard Heinrich of Buffalo Grove, Illinois and Ellen and Edward Shamah of Tempe, Arizona.

Milo Benjamin Tasman

Milo Benjamin Tasman becomes a bar mitzvah at Congregation Beth Israel Ner Tamid of Mequon on May 27, 2017.

He attends Milwaukee Jewish Day School. His parents are Dr. Bonnie Klein-Tasman and Marc Tasman of Milwaukee. Milo’s sister, Sarina, is 7.

Maternal grandparents Mona and Sandor Klein live in Montreal, Quebec, in Canada. Paternal grandparents Mina and Jerry Tasman are of Louisville, Kentucky. Martha Frockt, a paternal great-grandmother, also lives in Louisville.