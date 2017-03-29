Coming events, April 2017

To submit an event for consideration write to Chronicle@MilwaukeeJewish.org by the 15th for the issue arriving in homes about two weeks later. Include date, time, location, a description, contact information and whether the event is free or what is charged.

Passover Seders listed at the end.

Sunday, April 2

Fiber arts

“Common Thread: A Celebration of Fiber Arts,” is held at Jewish Museum Milwaukee, Noon-3:30 p.m., April 2. General admission: $10 includes museum admission. Members free. Jewish Museum Milwaukee, a program of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation, is at 1360 N. Prospect Ave. Museum hours: Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (open until 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month); Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. 414-390-5730. JewishMuseumMilwaukee.org.

Film: To Life!

“To Life!” In this touching German drama, an aging Holocaust survivor (who had been a Yiddish cabaret singer before the war) – and a young man with a secret – form an intense bond as they help each other find a reason and purpose to live. (Germany, 2014) In German with subtitles. Suitable for ages 16 to adult. 1 hour, 30 minutes. Instructor: Laurie Herman. April 2, 1 p.m., Community Hall at the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center, 6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd. Free and open to the public. Co-sponsored by the Nathan and Esther Pelz Holocaust Education Resource Center of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation.

Temple Menorah dinner

Spaghetti Dinner & Silent Auction will be held at Temple Menorah at 5:30 p.m. on April 2. Hosted by the Sisterhood & Men’s Club of Temple Menorah at the synagogue, 9363 N. 76th St., Milwaukee. With silent auction and, for the spaghetti dinner, Rabbi Gil Ezer’s Special Secret Sauce served atop mounds of delicious pasta. Reservations are $8, $10 at the door. 414-355-1120. TempleMenorah.com

Author Michelle Brafman

Milwaukee native Michelle Brafman will share thoughts on her novel, “Bertrand Court,” during her appearance at 4 p.m. on April 2. The free event will be hosted by Jody Hirsh, JCC Judaic education director, and is open to the public. Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center, 6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd. in Whitefish Bay. JccMilwaukee.org. 414-967-8200.

Tuesday, April 4

Veterans Passover event

Pre-Passover Seder service and dinner for veterans. Seder conducted by Rabbi Levi Emmer, VA chaplin, and sung by Cantor David Barash. April 4, 10:30 a.m., Clement J. Zablocki Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, third floor, B-3435 (formerly B-312). More information: Ron Laux, randk501@yahoo.com.

Speaker: Education and interfaith

Visiting Assistant Professor of Israel Studies at Northwestern University, Joseph Ringel, to speak on “Schools: Religious Education and Interfaith Relations.” Let’s Talk Israel events are presented by the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation. Part of a yearlong project of the Federation’s JCRC and Israel Center to increase opportunities for thoughtful and civil conversations about Israel. April 4, 7 p.m. Free. Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center, 6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Whitefish Bay. RSVP 414-390-5781.

Wednesday, April 5

Madison: “There are Jews Here”

“There Are Jews Here” is a heartfelt, moving film that examines what it means to be Jewish in small-town America, where the passing on of cultural and religious traditions has become a hard-fought struggle. 90 minutes, at 6:15 p.m. on April 5 and at noon on April 6. Part of the Wisconsin Film Festival. 2017.wifilmfest.org

Survivor at Alverno College

In an increasingly rare opportunity to hear the first-hand accounts of Holocaust survivors, Alverno College, 3400 S. 43rd St., Milwaukee, will hold its 16th annual Holocaust Remembrance Service, reportedly the largest non-Jewish gathering of this type in the Midwest. The service remembers the six million Jews who perished and honors those who resisted and survived. This year’s speaker is Holocaust survivor Eric Blaustein, who was imprisoned at Buchenwald. The service will take place on April 5, from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Pitman Theatre, and will include a talk back. The event is free and open to the public.

Thursday, April 6

Holocaust art

Strength of the Creative Spirit: Surviving Terezin (first of a three-part series) is held at Jewish Museum Milwaukee, 7 – 8:30 p.m., April 6. Elizabeth Hlavek, clinical professional art therapist, will explore art created during the Holocaust and how it demonstrates resiliency and humanity regardless of the oppressive conditions that created it. Presented in partnership with the Nathan and Esther Pelz Holocaust Education Resource Center of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation. Members $3, general admission $7. Jewish Museum Milwaukee, a program of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation, is at 1360 N. Prospect Ave. Museum hours: Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (open until 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month); Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. 414-390-5730. JewishMuseumMilwaukee.org. Open to the public.

JCC art exhibit

“Rootedness: the Paintings of Moshe Kassirer,” will be on display April 2 – May 24 at the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center, Surlow Promenade, 6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd. in Whitefish Bay. JccMilwaukee.org. 414-967-8200. Exhibit opening on April 6 at 7 p.m. with remarks by Debra Brehmer, director of Portrait Society Gallery, and Olive Oil Tasting by Oro di Oliva. The event is free and open to the public. Living among the olive groves of the Galilee provides Moshe Kassirer with a source of inspiration for his paintings. In his artwork Moshe depicts the ancient scenery of the Galilee and the history of the land of Israel focusing on the olive tree as a dominant theme.

Monday, April 10

Good Pesach!

Passover begins at sundown on April 10.

Wednesday, April 19

Exhibit: Holocaust by Bullets

Holocaust by Bullets exhibit in the atrium at the Helfaer Community Services Building, April 20 – May 23. Free. Opening program 7 p.m., April 19, $10. Places can be deceiving. Where grass and trees now grow, once were scenes of unspeakable horror – killing fields where more than 2 million people were murdered before the creation of concentration camps. Includes eye-witness testimonies, photographs and archival materials. Sponsored by An Anonymous Fund of the Jewish Community Foundation; Bader Philanthropies; Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation; Jewish Museum Milwaukee; the Kennedy Barnett families; Richard and Nina Edelman; and the Nathan and Esther Pelz Holocaust Education Resource Center of Milwaukee Jewish Federation. 1360 N. Prospect Ave. Hours: Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (open until 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month); Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. MilwaukeeJewish.org/Bullets.

Rabbi Shapiro: The Jewish 100

Rabbi Ron Shapiro Presents: “The Jewish 100: Outstanding Jews Throughout History.” This class will discuss the contributions made by outstanding Jewish people, and the dynamics of life and history which elevated them to notoriety. Some of the personalities discussed will include: Moses, Abraham, Theodor Herzl, Golda Meir, Sigmund Freud, Martin Buber, Albert Einstein and Bob Dylan. Wednesdays, 10-11:30 a.m., April 19 and 26, May 3, 10 and 24. Cost: $30. Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center, 6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd. in Whitefish Bay. JccMilwaukee.org. 414-967-8200.

Speaker: Father Patrick Desbois

From April 20 through May 23 the Holocaust by Bullets museum exhibit will be on display in Milwaukee, giving people the chance to learn about this lesser-known side of the Holocaust. Created from the work done by the Rev. Patrick Desbois, a French priest and president of Yahad-In Unum, the exhibit includes photographs and videotaped eyewitness testimonies about the fields and forests where millions of Jews and Roma were executed by Nazis in the early 1940s. See story, this edition. Atrium of the Helfaer Community Service Building, 1360 N. Prospect Ave., just outside Jewish Museum Milwaukee. Wednesday, April 19, 2017. 7 p.m. Cost: $10, tickets available at MilwaukeeJewish.org/Bullets.

Thursday, April 20

Holocaust by Bullets exhibit

From April 20 through May 23 the Holocaust by Bullets museum exhibit will be on display in Milwaukee, giving people the chance to learn about a lesser-known side of the Holocaust. See story, this edition. Atrium of the Helfaer Community Service Building, 1360 N. Prospect Ave., just outside Jewish Museum Milwaukee. Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (open until 7 p.m. on April 20 and May 18). Friday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday: Closed. Cost: Free. Appropriate for high school students and older.

Film: “The Kind Words”

“The Kind Words” (Israel) (2015). Three Israeli grown siblings journey to France to uncover a secret about their mother’s past. Nominated for 12 Israeli Academy Awards. In Hebrew and French with subtitles. This class is being co-sponsored by the JCC and the Israel Center of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation. April 20, 7 p.m. Instructor: Amit Yaniv Zehavi, 1 hr. 58 min. Suitable for ages 16 to adult. Free. Open to all at the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center, 6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd. in Whitefish Bay. JccMilwaukee.org. 414-967-8200.

Sunday, April 23

Yom HaShoah Commemoration

The Community Yom HaShoah Commemoration will feature Keynote Speaker Estelle Glaser Laughlin, a survivor of the Warsaw ghetto and concentration camps. She is the author of “Transcending Darkness: A Girl’s Journey Out of the Holocaust.” The annual Yom HaShoah memorial is held in remembrance of the six million, the Warsaw Ghetto uprising, and all resistance. April 23, 3 p.m. at Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center, 6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd. in Whitefish Bay. Organized by the JCC and the Nathan and Esther Pelz Holocaust Education Resource Center of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation. Free and open to the public. JccMilwaukee.org. 414-967-8200.

Thursday, April 27

Art therapy at museum

Mending the Spirit: The Power of Art Therapy is held at Jewish Museum Milwaukee, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., April 27, in a panel discussion featuring Rachel Monoco-Wilcox, Emily Nolan and Jim Tasse. General admission $6, members $4. Jewish Museum Milwaukee, a program of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation, is at 1360 N. Prospect Ave. Museum hours: Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (open until 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month); Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. 414-390-5730. JewishMuseumMilwaukee.org.

Sunday, April 30

Speaker: Paper clips

Linda Hooper, former principal of Whitwell Middle School in Whitwell, Tennessee, to speak. Her students amassed six million paperclips to better understand the Holocaust. See story, this edition. Sunday, April 30, 2 p.m. Congregation Shalom, 7630 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point. 414-352-9288. Free and open to the public.

Yom HaZikaron

Israel’s Day of Remembrance honors veterans and fallen military personnel of the Israel Defense Forces, other Israeli security services, and victims of terror. Guest speaker: Izzy Ezagui, decorated IDF squad commander and amputee. This year marks 50 years since the Six Day War and the reunification of Jerusalem. Organized by the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center and the Israel Center of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation. Day of Remembrance on April 30, 6 p.m., at the Jewish Community Center, 6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Whitefish Bay. Ceremony attendees are asked to wear white shirts. MilwaukeeJewish.org/Yamim. 414-390-5705.

Tuesday, May 2

Kinky Friedman

Kinky Friedman, the Texas country musician and off-color Jewish humorist, is to appear May 2 at Shank Hall, 1434 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee. 414-276-7288. ShankHall.com. 8 p.m. $25.

Thursday, May 4

Israeli Festival of the Arts

Art show and sale at Congregation Emanu-El B’ne Jeshurun, 2020 W. Brown Deer Road, River Hills. May 4-7. Specifically, May 4 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday after 7:30 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Arranged by Safrai Fine Art Gallery of Jerusalem, featuring 1,500 works of art by more than 100 Israeli artists. Ceebj.org. 414-228-7545.

Sunday, May 7

‘Walk of 1000’ for Israel

Sign up now for the “Walk of 1000” in celebration of Yom HaAtzmaut – Israel’s Independence Day on May 7. The celebration, including the Walk for Israel, returns for a second year to the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center, 750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive in downtown Milwaukee. Opening ceremony at 4 p.m., with the two-mile solidarity walk in downtown Milwaukee from approximately 4:30-5:30 p.m. From 5:30-6:30 p.m., join the celebration with a concert, food and activities for all ages. Free entry and free parking. Walk of 1000 T-shirts will be handed out at the event prior to the opening ceremony. Sign up for the Walk of 1,000 and learn more at MilwaukeeJewish.org/Yamim or call Allison at 414-390-5724. This is Wisconsin’s largest celebration of Israel, which is organized by the Israel Center of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation and the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center.

Tuesday, May 23

“Lunch with a Legend” for young professionals

The Young Leadership Division of Milwaukee Jewish Federation invites young professionals (45 and under) to the final in a series of exclusive lunches with legends from the local Jewish community. The series concludes with Bob Habush from 12-1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23 at Helfaer Community Service Building, 1360 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee. Cost is $10 per lunch. Dietary laws observed. Limited seating is available, and tickets are required. For further information and to purchase tickets, contact Ashleigh Lund at AshleighL@MilwaukeeJewish.org or (414) 390-5741.

ONGOING HEALTH & SUPPORT

Alcoholics Anonymous

An international fellowship of men and women who have had a drinking problem. Meetings are held at multiple times and locations around the city, including 7 p.m. Monday night, Chabad-Lubavitch, 3901 N. Lake Drive, Milwaukee. To find other meeting times and locations, call 414-771-9119, the local office of Alcoholics Anonymous or go to AAMilwaukee.com.

Friendship House Fellowship

A support group for Jewish men and women in recovery from addiction to alcohol or other substances. Requirements for membership are participation in a 12-step program (such as AA or Narcotics Anonymous) and a desire to recover. Meetings are Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. at The Shul, 3901 N. Lake Drive in Milwaukee.

Jewish Family Services

Outpatient mental health services to people dealing with personal problems and mental health issues. Contact Beth Shapiro, intake coordinator, at 414-390-5800. JFS is located at 1300 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee.

Jewish Grief Group

The Jewish Grief Group, under the auspices of Jewish Family Services, is open to all. Wednesdays, 12 – 1 p.m. It rotates among three local synagogues. Call Beth at Jewish Family Services, 414-390-5800, to register.

North Shore Al-Anon

North Shore Al-Anon no longer holds weekly meetings, but if interested contact Gerald Melnick at MelnickGerald@gmail.com.

PASSOVER SEDERS

Looking for a Seder to attend this Passover?

We can help. View the list below for a Seder or Passover program near you.

In an effort to be as inclusive as possible, we made several attempts to include Passover programs from all area synagogues. Please email TelaB@MilwaukeeJewish.org or call Tela Bissett at 414-390-5720 to add information about your synagogue’s Seder online.

Chabad-Lubavitch of Wisconsin

Find the link for all Seders at MilwaukeeJewish.org/Passover. First night and second night Seders are available with Chabad of the East Side, Chabad of Waukesha, Chabad of Kenosha and more.

Congregation Emanu-El B’ne Jeshurun

2020 W. Brown Deer Road, Milwaukee

414-228-7545

Ceebj.org

Enjoy a festive, participatory Seder accompanied by a delicious dinner from matzo ball soup to sponge cake and everything in between on Tuesday, April 11 at 6:15 p.m. at the synagogue’s Surlow Hall.

Congregation Emanu-El of Waukesha

830 W. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha

262-547-7180

WaukeshaTemple.org

Join them as Cantor Deborah Martin leads an interactive Passover Seder at the Chenequa Country Club, with a chicken dinner for all ages on Tuesday, April 11. There will be explanations of the customs, lots of singing and, of course, the search for the affikomin with prizes for winners. Non-synagogue members are welcome to join in.

To RSVP contact Mary Schuman at 262-367-6719 for more information, including cost, or go to the calendar page on their website.

Congregation Shalom

7630 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point

414-352-9288

Cong-Shalom.org

A Seder is on Tuesday, April 11 from 10-11:30 a.m. Contact Abby.

Congregation Sinai

8223 N. Port Washington Road, Fox Point

414-352-2970

CongregationSinai.org

Looking for a Seder to attend this Passover? Congregation Sinai would be happy to make a shidach (a match) for you with one of their Sinai families who would love to host you! Please call or email Jen Friedman at JFriedman@CongregationSinai.org or 414-352-2970.

Jewish Home & Care Center and Sarah Chudnow Community

1414 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee and 10995 N. Market St, Mequon, respectively.

Ovation.org

Looking for a place to pray for Passover? Contact Ovation Communities for dates and times at 414-276-2627 or Ovation.org.

Lake Park Synagogue

3207 N. Hackett Ave., Milwaukee

414-962-5508

LakeParkSynagogue.org

Lake Park Synagogue will be hosting a community Passover Seder on the second night of Passover, Tuesday, April 11. Services start at 7:30 p.m. with Seder following.

RSVP required – call 414-962-5508.

Moses Montefiore Synagogue

1620 N. Meade St., Appleton

920-733-1848

MosesMontefioreSynagogue.org

Moses Montefiore Synagogue will be hosting a community Passover Seder on the second night of Passover, Tuesday, April 11 at 6 p.m. Reservations are required. For details, call 920-733-1848 or email Moses.Montefiore@aol.com.

Temple Beth El

2702 Arbor Drive, Madison

608-238-3123

TempleBethelMadison.org

Temple Beth El in Madison will be holding Passover events for all ages.

April 2 – Tots ‘n’ Tunes, 10 – 11 a.m.

April 10 – Young Adult Seder, 6 p.m. (at a private residence)

April 11 – Community Passover Seder, 6 p.m.