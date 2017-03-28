Workplace, April 2017

Marina Melberg

Realtor Marina Melberg has joined Shorewest. Melberg has been a member of Congregation Beth Israel Ner Tamid in Glendale since 1988.

Jane Chernof

Jane Chernof is the new director of community engagement. She will work with the Milwaukee Jewish Federation Governance Committee and all entities of the Federation to continually engage lay leaders.

Anna Goldstein

Marquette University graduating senior Anna Goldstein has been named outreach/teen philanthropy coordinator for Milwaukee Jewish Federation. She will oversee Milwaukee Jewish Federation’s Shalom Baby, Shalom Milwaukee, J-Pride, and One Happy Camper, as well as start a new Teen Philanthropy initiative. She starts June 6.