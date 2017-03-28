Wedding, April 2017

Banda-Rechavel

Binyomin Tsvi (Benjamin Harris) Rechavel and Hindy Banda were married Feb. 2, 2017.

The chuppah and reception were at the “770” Chabad headquarters, in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, New York.

The bride, now Hindy Rechavel, and the groom reside in Morristown, New Jersey.

The parents of the bride are Breindy and Shlomo Banda of Borough Park, Brooklyn.

The parents of the groom are Esther (Essie) and Arie Rechavel of Glendale.

The groom’s grandparents, Susan and Julian Dobran of Glendale, were in attendance. Cousins of groom who supported the chuppah were Zachary Cherny of Milwaukee and Samuel Cherny of in New York City.