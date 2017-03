Haley Michal Shamah

Haley Michal Shamah will become a bat mitzvah on May 20, 2017.

Her synagogue is Congregation Shalom and her school is Milwaukee Jewish Day School.

Mother Shari Shamah, a rabbi, and father Dr. Corey Shamah, are of Mequon. Siblings are Eitan, 10, and Yoni, 6.

Maternal grandparents Barbara and Richard Heinrich are of Buffalo Grove, Illinois. Paternal grandparents Ellen and Edward Shamah are of Tempe, Arizona.