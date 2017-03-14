Golub a finalist for two Milwaukee Press Club awards

MILWAUKEE – Rob Golub, editor of the Wisconsin Jewish Chronicle, has been selected as a finalist for two Milwaukee Press Club awards.

Golub can expect to win gold, silver or bronze in two categories. Golub’s “Review: ‘There Are Jews Here’ is a tender avalanche,” is a finalist for best critical review, along with entries from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Urban Milwaukee. His editor’s desk article, “Remember the Holocaust and other genocides, too,” is a finalist for best single editorial, statement of editorial position or opinion, along with two entries from Isthmus Publishing.

This year’s contest garnered more than 600 entries from throughout Wisconsin in professional and collegiate categories. The competition was judged by professional journalists from press clubs throughout the United States.

All winners of contest awards — gold, silver or bronze – will be announced May 12, 2017 at the club’s Gridiron Awards Dinner at the InterContinental Hotel in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Press Club today announced the finalists for its 87th Annual MPC Awards for Excellence in Wisconsin Journalism competition.

At the awards dinner, David Fahrenthold, a reporter at The Washington Post, will receive the Sacred Cat Award. This award recognizes professional achievement.

Former Superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools Howard Fuller will receive a Headliner Award. Currently, Fuller is a distinguished professor of education and dean with Marquette University. Carmen Pitre, president and chief executive officer of Sojourner Family Peace Center, also will receive a Headliner Award. The Headliner Awards are presented annually to those who are making a positive difference in Wisconsin.

Finalists are presented by contest category, and listed alphabetically by organization. Click here for contest results.