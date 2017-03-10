FOX POINT — Aaron Lippman has been selected as the new head of school at Milwaukee Jewish Day School. He is to start July 1, 2017.

Current Head of School Sheryl Primakow will remain a key part of the leadership team, according to a news release.

Having emphasized innovation and technology with new investments and initiatives at the school, Milwaukee Jewish Day School has now selected in Lippman an administrator with a matching background.

Lippman has been a principal with Carmen Schools of Science & Technology since 2013. The schools operate several campuses in Milwaukee, geared toward students interested in leadership, college and the sciences. Students must apply to enroll.

Lippman has also served as a teacher and curriculum specialist. Most recently he was the founding principal of Carmen’s new Southeast Campus High School, 2500 W. Oklahoma Ave.

Lippman is a product of a Jewish day school and met his wife while they were both working at a Jewish day school. He spent time in Israel as part of Project Otzma, a volunteer program for young adults.

He looks forward to matriculating his three children at MJDS and leading a school community where he can help students embrace Jewish life and learning, according to the release.

Milwaukee Jewish Day School is an independent, co-educational school for Jewish children through eighth grade.