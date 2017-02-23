‘Repairing Together’ teaches tolerance

WJC Staff | February 23, 2017 | 27 Shevat 5777

WHITEFISH BAY – On Jan. 27, Milwaukee Jewish Day School 7th and 8th grade students welcomed 8th grade students from Milwaukee College Prep to experience a session about tolerance and peace.

Michael from Milwaukee College Prep and Robert Crawford from Milwaukee Jewish Day School meet.

The session was run by Serve2Unite, a non-profit led by Pardeep Kaleka, the son of the Oak Creek Sikh leader who was murdered four years ago and his partner, Arno Michaelis, a former white supremacist. This program was organized by Repairing Together, a partnership between MJDS and Milwaukee area schools. Repairing Together was started by Elsie Crawford in August 2016 with the goal of producing and executing thematic social and environmental action programming.

 

 

