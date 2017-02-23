Nominees sought for Robert H. Friebert Social Justice Award

MILWAUKEE – The Jewish Community Relations Council of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation is seeking nominees for its third annual Robert H. Friebert Social Justice Award.

The award will be given to an individual who has demonstrated leadership, courage and compassion as a social justice advocate, while working to eliminate discrimination and injustice in the greater Milwaukee area. Nominees’ professional and personal contributions to social justice will be considered.

The honoree will be recognized at the JCRC’s Annual Meeting on June 15, 2017. Nomination forms can be found online at MilwaukeeJewish.org/Friebert. The deadline for submission is March 12, 2017.

This award was created in memory of prominent Milwaukee attorney and activist Robert H. Friebert. He was driven to pursue social justice through the law and public service, and he believed deeply that everyone deserves equal social, economic and political rights.

Friebert (1938-2013) dedicated himself to the pursuit of social justice and the Jewish value of tikkun olam (repairing the world). Friebert was a founding partner of the law firm Friebert, Finerty and St. John S.C. He served as the first public defender for the State of Wisconsin from 1966-1968. Friebert was president of the Jewish Community Relations Council, formerly the Milwaukee Jewish Council for Community Relations.